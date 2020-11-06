Custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti & GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Cards Listed at EEC
Custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards have started appearing at EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission). The cards are generally submitted at EEC for registration and it looks like ASUS's & Inno3D cards have been spotted by Momomo_US (via Videocardz) in the latest series of leaks.
Custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti & GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Cards From ASUS & Inno3D Listed at EEC
For the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti cards, ASUS has listed a total of 12 variants. Now one thing to note is that the submission is made for all possible variants and there's no guarantee if we would actually see those variants in the market or not. Some of these submissions are placeholders & may never go into production.
Regardless of that, ASUS might be working on several lines of graphics cards which include ROG STRIX, DUAL Mini, Dual, TUF Gaming & Dual series. Following is the list of all ASUS variants which have been listed:
- ROG-STRIX-RTX3060TI-O8G-GAMING
- ROG-STRIX-RTX3060TI-8G-GAMING
- TUF-RTX3060TI-O8G-GAMING
- TUF-RTX3060TI-8G-GAMING
- DUAL-RTX3060TI-O8G
- DUAL-RTX3060TI-8G
- DUAL-RTX3060TI-O8G-MINI
- DUAL-RTX3060TI-8G-MINI
- PH-RTX3060TI-8G
- TURBO-RTX3060TI-8G
- TURBO-RTX3060TI-8G-GAMING
- TURBO-RTX3060TI-8G-EVO
ASUS isn't the only one who registered unreleased NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti & RTX 3060 cards. Inno3D also submitted its GeForce RTX 3060 Ti & RTX 3060 cards at EEC however, the exact model variants were not mentioned. We do know that the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is very much real and it's already being sold by one retailer almost a whole month before launch which you can read more about here.
NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti Full Specifications:
Coming to the specifications, the NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti will feature the GA104 GPU which confirms that this is the second GPU to feature the said chip. Previous reports have hinted at the GA104-200 SKU for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.
The GA104-200 GPU on the NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti graphics card features 4864 CUDA Cores, 80 ROPs, clock speeds 1410 MHz base, and 1665 MHz boost. Based on the specs, the card should deliver an effective compute horsepower of 16.2 TFLOPs. These are also the default clock speeds for the card and the Gigabyte model will be featuring factory-overclocked specifications which we don't know yet. In terms of TGP, the card is expected to run below 200 Watts.
For memory, the graphics card will feature 8 GB of GDDR6 memory which will be running across a 256-bit bus interface. The memory clock for the GDDR6 memory would be maintained at 1750 MHz or 14 Gbps effective which rounds up a total bandwidth of 448 GB/s. The pixel and texture fillrate are both reported at 133.2 GPixel/s & 674.3 GTexel/s, respectively.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA104-200
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA102-150
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA102-300
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|Transistors
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|4864
|5888
|7424
|8704
|10496
|TMUs / ROPs
|152 / 80
|184 / 96
|232 / 80
|272 / 96
|328 / 112
|Tensor / RT Cores
|152 / 38
|184 / 46
|232 / 58
|272 / 68
|328 / 82
|Base Clock
|1410 MHz
|1500 MHz
|TBA
|1440 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Boost Clock
|1665 MHz
|1730 MHz
|TBA
|1710 MHz
|1700 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|16.2 TFLOPs
|20 TFLOPs
|TBA
|30 TFLOPs
|36 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|32.4 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|TBA
|58 TFLOPs
|69 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|163 TOPs
|TBA
|238 TOPs
|285 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|10 GB GDDR6X?
|10 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|Memory Bus
|256-bit
|256-bit
|320-bit
|320-bit
|384-bit
|Memory Speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|320-bit
|19 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|448 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|320-bit
|760 Gbps
|936 Gbps
|TGP
|180W?
|220W
|250-280W
|320W
|350W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|$399 US?
|$499 US
|$599 US?
|$699 US
|$1499 US
|Launch (Availability)
|November 2020?
|29th October
|320-bit
|17th September
|24th September
We have confirmed with our sources that the NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti card has indeed been pushed back from its original launch in November. The card is expected to launch on 2nd December & will feature a price of around $399 US with custom variants featuring a slight premium.
