Custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti & GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Cards Listed at EEC

By
Nov 6, 2020 03:26 EST
Custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards have started appearing at EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission). The cards are generally submitted at EEC for registration and it looks like ASUS's & Inno3D cards have been spotted by Momomo_US (via Videocardz) in the latest series of leaks.

Custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti & GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Cards From ASUS & Inno3D Listed at EEC

For the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti cards, ASUS has listed a total of 12 variants. Now one thing to note is that the submission is made for all possible variants and there's no guarantee if we would actually see those variants in the market or not. Some of these submissions are placeholders & may never go into production.

Regardless of that, ASUS might be working on several lines of graphics cards which include ROG STRIX, DUAL Mini, Dual, TUF Gaming & Dual series. Following is the list of all ASUS variants which have been listed:

  • ROG-STRIX-RTX3060TI-O8G-GAMING
  • ROG-STRIX-RTX3060TI-8G-GAMING
  • TUF-RTX3060TI-O8G-GAMING
  • TUF-RTX3060TI-8G-GAMING
  • DUAL-RTX3060TI-O8G
  • DUAL-RTX3060TI-8G
  • DUAL-RTX3060TI-O8G-MINI
  • DUAL-RTX3060TI-8G-MINI
  • PH-RTX3060TI-8G
  • TURBO-RTX3060TI-8G
  • TURBO-RTX3060TI-8G-GAMING
  • TURBO-RTX3060TI-8G-EVO

ASUS isn't the only one who registered unreleased NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti & RTX 3060 cards. Inno3D also submitted its GeForce RTX 3060 Ti & RTX 3060 cards at EEC however, the exact model variants were not mentioned. We do know that the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is very much real and it's already being sold by one retailer almost a whole month before launch which you can read more about here.

NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti Full Specifications:

Coming to the specifications, the NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti will feature the GA104 GPU which confirms that this is the second GPU to feature the said chip. Previous reports have hinted at the GA104-200 SKU for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.

The GA104-200 GPU on the NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti graphics card features 4864 CUDA Cores, 80 ROPs, clock speeds 1410 MHz base, and 1665 MHz boost. Based on the specs, the card should deliver an effective compute horsepower of 16.2 TFLOPs. These are also the default clock speeds for the card and the Gigabyte model will be featuring factory-overclocked specifications which we don't know yet. In terms of TGP, the card is expected to run below 200 Watts.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 & RTX 3050 Ti With Mid-Range GA106 GPU Detailed, RTX 3060 Ti Already on Sale at Retailer

NVIDIA will utilize a cut-down GA104 GPU for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card.
For memory, the graphics card will feature 8 GB of GDDR6 memory which will be running across a 256-bit bus interface. The memory clock for the GDDR6 memory would be maintained at 1750 MHz or 14 Gbps effective which rounds up a total bandwidth of 448 GB/s. The pixel and texture fillrate are both reported at 133.2 GPixel/s & 674.3 GTexel/s, respectively.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA102-150Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
Transistors17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores486458887424870410496
TMUs / ROPs152 / 80184 / 96232 / 80272 / 96328 / 112
Tensor / RT Cores152 / 38184 / 46232 / 58272 / 68328 / 82
Base Clock1410 MHz1500 MHzTBA1440 MHz1400 MHz
Boost Clock1665 MHz1730 MHzTBA1710 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 Compute16.2 TFLOPs20 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs32.4 TFLOPs40 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPs69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA163 TOPsTBA238 TOPs285 TOPs
Memory Capacity8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR610 GB GDDR6X?10 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus256-bit256-bit320-bit320-bit384-bit
Memory Speed14 Gbps14 Gbps320-bit19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
Bandwidth448 Gbps448 Gbps320-bit760 Gbps936 Gbps
TGP180W?220W250-280W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$399 US?$499 US$599 US?$699 US$1499 US
Launch (Availability)November 2020?29th October320-bit17th September24th September

We have confirmed with our sources that the NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti card has indeed been pushed back from its original launch in November. The card is expected to launch on 2nd December & will feature a price of around $399 US with custom variants featuring a slight premium.

