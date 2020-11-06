Custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards have started appearing at EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission). The cards are generally submitted at EEC for registration and it looks like ASUS's & Inno3D cards have been spotted by Momomo_US (via Videocardz) in the latest series of leaks.

Custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti & GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Cards From ASUS & Inno3D Listed at EEC

For the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti cards, ASUS has listed a total of 12 variants. Now one thing to note is that the submission is made for all possible variants and there's no guarantee if we would actually see those variants in the market or not. Some of these submissions are placeholders & may never go into production.

Regardless of that, ASUS might be working on several lines of graphics cards which include ROG STRIX, DUAL Mini, Dual, TUF Gaming & Dual series. Following is the list of all ASUS variants which have been listed:

ROG-STRIX-RTX3060TI-O8G-GAMING

ROG-STRIX-RTX3060TI-8G-GAMING

TUF-RTX3060TI-O8G-GAMING

TUF-RTX3060TI-8G-GAMING

DUAL-RTX3060TI-O8G

DUAL-RTX3060TI-8G

DUAL-RTX3060TI-O8G-MINI

DUAL-RTX3060TI-8G-MINI

PH-RTX3060TI-8G

TURBO-RTX3060TI-8G

TURBO-RTX3060TI-8G-GAMING

TURBO-RTX3060TI-8G-EVO

ASUS isn't the only one who registered unreleased NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti & RTX 3060 cards. Inno3D also submitted its GeForce RTX 3060 Ti & RTX 3060 cards at EEC however, the exact model variants were not mentioned. We do know that the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is very much real and it's already being sold by one retailer almost a whole month before launch which you can read more about here.

NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti Full Specifications:

Coming to the specifications, the NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti will feature the GA104 GPU which confirms that this is the second GPU to feature the said chip. Previous reports have hinted at the GA104-200 SKU for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.

The GA104-200 GPU on the NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti graphics card features 4864 CUDA Cores, 80 ROPs, clock speeds 1410 MHz base, and 1665 MHz boost. Based on the specs, the card should deliver an effective compute horsepower of 16.2 TFLOPs. These are also the default clock speeds for the card and the Gigabyte model will be featuring factory-overclocked specifications which we don't know yet. In terms of TGP, the card is expected to run below 200 Watts.

For memory, the graphics card will feature 8 GB of GDDR6 memory which will be running across a 256-bit bus interface. The memory clock for the GDDR6 memory would be maintained at 1750 MHz or 14 Gbps effective which rounds up a total bandwidth of 448 GB/s. The pixel and texture fillrate are both reported at 133.2 GPixel/s & 674.3 GTexel/s, respectively.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-150 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 4864 5888 7424 8704 10496 TMUs / ROPs 152 / 80 184 / 96 232 / 80 272 / 96 328 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores 152 / 38 184 / 46 232 / 58 272 / 68 328 / 82 Base Clock 1410 MHz 1500 MHz TBA 1440 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock 1665 MHz 1730 MHz TBA 1710 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute 16.2 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 32.4 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA 163 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 10 GB GDDR6X? 10 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 320-bit 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 448 Gbps 448 Gbps 320-bit 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TGP 180W? 220W 250-280W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $399 US? $499 US $599 US? $699 US $1499 US Launch (Availability) November 2020? 29th October 320-bit 17th September 24th September

We have confirmed with our sources that the NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti card has indeed been pushed back from its original launch in November. The card is expected to launch on 2nd December & will feature a price of around $399 US with custom variants featuring a slight premium.