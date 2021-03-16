Crusader Kings III is Free to Play on Steam for the Rest of This Week

Crusader Kings III has just dropped its biggest free update yet and the Viking-themed “Northern Lords” DLC pack, but perhaps you’re still holding out on the game? Well, now’s the time to try Paradox’s acclaimed grand strategy title out, as it's free to play on Steam for the rest of the week! And if you decide to add the game to your collection permanently, the game is 20 percent off! The game’s Expansion Pass, which includes the Northern Lords DLC, is also 21 percent off.

For those who haven’t been keeping up, Crusader Kings III ver. 1.3 adds a variety of new features including wintery weather, duels, poetry, and a whole lot more. Meanwhile, the Northern Lords Flavor Pack spices things up for those opting to play as a Norse ruler, allowing players to sail off to found new realms, experience a variety of Viking-themed events, and more. You can get the full details on the $5 DLC here.

Crusader Kings III Will Unleash the Viking Hordes with its “Northern Lords” DLC Pack

I definitely recommend you take advantage of free Crusader Kings III trial period, as I found it to be one of the deepest and most fascinating strategy games I’d played in some time in my full review…

Crusader Kings III pulls off a difficult dual victory, bringing a new level of depth, charm, and polish to the franchise, while also making it far more approachable than before. Some aspects of Crusader Kings III still aren’t as user-friendly as they could be, but overall, this is a worthy heir to the throne.

Crusader Kings III is out now on PC. The Northern Lords Flavor Pack and the free 1.3 update are available as of today (March 16). The base game is free to play on Steam until Sunday at 10am PT. What do you think? Anybody out there going to try the game out this week?