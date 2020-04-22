Crucial, Micron’s leading global brand of memory and storage, has introduced the new Crucial P5 and P2 SSDs today, expanding its NVMe PCIe solid-state drive portfolio beyond the award-winning P1 SSD. The new drives extend Crucial’s P-series product line to offer exceptional speeds, large capacities, and durable data protection. Customers can expect the perfect upgrade for their unique computing needs, built with Micron innovation and available at a competitive price.

An SSD Designed For High-Speeds For Gamers And Creative Professionals

The Crucial P5 SSD is engineered for serious gamers and creative professionals who demand quick response times when editing, designing, gaming and multitasking. The drive features read/write speeds up to 3400/3000MB/s, delivers seamless performance with Micron’s TLC 3D NAND technology and controller, and offers capacities ranging from 250GB to 2TB for ample storage. This powerful combination allows operating systems and apps to open quickly and games to load easily so users are ready to play.

For gamers who want battle-ready PCs and on-the-go professionals who demand laptops that work as hard as they do, the P5 is built to be reliable. Dynamic write acceleration, error correction algorithms, and adaptive thermal protection work together to optimize performance and durability. Crucial SSDs also undergo thousands of validation hours and dozens of qualification tests. The P5’s endurance is rated at MTTF greater than two million hours for extended longevity. Data security is also enhanced with rapid, full-drive encryption capability, helping to protect data from security threats without performance degradation.





Ordinary download speeds are often a source of frustration. Computer users want more power at a price that fits within their budget. Built for value-conscious customers looking for a fast, affordable SSD, the Crucial P2, accelerated by NVMe technology, doesn’t scrimp on speed. For multitaskers, that means faster data transfers and quicker access to files for a more productive day. The new P2 SSD is available in capacities up to 1TB.

The P5 and P2 SSDs will be available at crucial.com and through select global partners. The drives are backed by Crucial’s five-year limited warranty4 and easy to install with the help of an owner’s manual, screwdriver, and the Crucial SSD installation guide.