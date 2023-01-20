Crucial Now Has 24 GB & 48 GB DDR5 Memory Options For Desktop & Laptop PCs

16 GB and 32 GB memory kits have been the standard for a long time but Crucial is now offering higher capacities in 24 GB and 48 GB DDR5 flavors.

Tired of 16 GB and 32 GB Kits? Crucial Now Offers 24 GB and 48 GB DDR5 Kits For Even More System Memory on Desktop & Laptop PCs

As mentioned above, 16 GB and 32 GB are the standard for modern PCs. 8 GB is the bare minimum and beyond 32 GB, the only choice is to go for 64 GB or 128 GB kits which aren't as widely available (DDR5). If users want to go higher than 32 GB, they have to get either two 32 GB kits. The max they can go is 64 GB unless 64 GB kits come out which would allow for up to 128 GB capacities. Crucial has now become the first manufacturer to offer two brand new DDR5 kits with two new capacities.

The two new capacities include 24 GB and 48 GB flavors which would allow for up to 96 GB capacity and the new kits are based on the 24 Gb DRAM. Both new specs are only available in DDR5-5600 flavors with CL46 timings at 1.1V. The specific part numbers are listed below:

CT24G56C46U5 Crucial 24GB DDR5-5600 UDIMM CL46 (Desktop PC DIMM)

Crucial 24GB DDR5-5600 UDIMM CL46 (Desktop PC DIMM) CT48G56C46U5 Crucial 48GB DDR5-5600 UDIMM CL46 (Desktop PC DIMM)

Crucial 48GB DDR5-5600 UDIMM CL46 (Desktop PC DIMM) CT24G56C46S5 Crucial 24GB DDR5-5600 SODIMM CL46 (Laptop PC SO-DIMM)

Crucial 24GB DDR5-5600 SODIMM CL46 (Laptop PC SO-DIMM) CT48G56C46S5 Crucial 48GB DDR5-5600 S0DIMM CL46 (Laptop PC SO-DIMM)

For users who have been waiting to get higher densities on PCs, the 48 GB kits can drive up to 96 GB capacities which is a 50% increase over the 64 GB capacities that you can currently get. It'll be interesting to see if other manufacturers also start offering such capacities.

All of these memory modules feature On-die ECC (ODECC) support and come with an on-module PMIC (Power Management Integrated Circuit) on the DIMM. The Desktop DDR5 modules support both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO standards. There's currently no word on pricing yet but Crucial 24 GB and 48 GB modules are limited edition products that will only be sold on Crucial NA & EMEA websites. Expect information on prices but they should be lower at launch considering the memory market, especially DDR5, has been on the decline for quite some time now.