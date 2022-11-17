Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion is 4K/60fps on PS5 and XSX, PC Offers 120fps

Nathan Birch
Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion is only a few short weeks away, and Square Enix is pretty eager to let players know it’s more than a remaster. Heck, they released a whole trailer titled exactly that! In addition to a full upgrade of the original PSP game’s visuals, you can also look forward to a revamp of the combat system, new summon cinematics, and more. You can check out the trailer for yourself, below.

While Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion is a legit remake, it’s been designed to run well on a wide range of hardware. Next-gen consoles will offer a full 4K/60fps experience, PC players can look forward to playing at up to 120fps, and even the humble Switch offers 720p and 30fps, even in handheld mode. Here’s a full rundown of the performance you can expect on various platforms, and the PC settings offered

  • PlayStation 5 - 3840 x 2160 @ 60fps
  • PlayStation 4 Pro - 3840 x 2160 @ 30fps
  • PlayStation 4 - 1920 X 1080 @ 30fps
  • Xbox Series X - 3840 x 2160 @ 60fps
  • Xbox Series S - 1920 X 1080 @ 60fps (60fps to be delivered in a Day 1 patch)
  • Xbox One X - 3840 x 2160 @ 30fps
  • Xbox One - 1920 X 1080 @ 30fps
  • Nintendo Switch Docked - 1280 x 720 @ 30fps
  • Nintendo Switch Handheld - 1280 x 720 @ 30fps

Steam PC

The performance can be changed as below on Steam.

  • Screen mode: Windowed/Virtual Fullscreen/Fullscreen
  • Resolution: Display-dependent
  • Framerate: 30/60/120fps
  • Vertical sync: On/Off
  • Texture Quality: High/Medium/Low
  • Shadow Quality: High/Medium/Low
  • Anti-Aliasing: High/Low/Off
  • Ambient Occlusion: On/Of

As a reminder, here are the Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion PC requirements:

Minimum

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11 64-bit
  • Processor: AMD A8-7600 / Intel Core i3-3210
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 460 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 30 GB available space
  • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card
  • Additional Notes: 30 FPS @ 1280×720

Recommended

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11 64-bit
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-6500
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB)
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 30 GB available space
  • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card
  • Additional Notes: 60 FPS @ 1920×1080

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS4, and Switch on December 13. Here's everything you need to know about the game.

