Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion is 4K/60fps on PS5 and XSX, PC Offers 120fps

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion is only a few short weeks away, and Square Enix is pretty eager to let players know it’s more than a remaster. Heck, they released a whole trailer titled exactly that! In addition to a full upgrade of the original PSP game’s visuals, you can also look forward to a revamp of the combat system, new summon cinematics, and more. You can check out the trailer for yourself, below.

While Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion is a legit remake, it’s been designed to run well on a wide range of hardware. Next-gen consoles will offer a full 4K/60fps experience, PC players can look forward to playing at up to 120fps, and even the humble Switch offers 720p and 30fps, even in handheld mode. Here’s a full rundown of the performance you can expect on various platforms, and the PC settings offered…

PlayStation 5 - 3840 x 2160 @ 60fps

PlayStation 4 Pro - 3840 x 2160 @ 30fps

PlayStation 4 - 1920 X 1080 @ 30fps

Xbox Series X - 3840 x 2160 @ 60fps

Xbox Series S - 1920 X 1080 @ 60fps (60fps to be delivered in a Day 1 patch)

Xbox One X - 3840 x 2160 @ 30fps

Xbox One - 1920 X 1080 @ 30fps

Nintendo Switch Docked - 1280 x 720 @ 30fps

Nintendo Switch Handheld - 1280 x 720 @ 30fps

Steam PC

The performance can be changed as below on Steam.

Screen mode: Windowed/Virtual Fullscreen/Fullscreen

Resolution: Display-dependent

Framerate: 30/60/120fps

Vertical sync: On/Off

Texture Quality: High/Medium/Low

Shadow Quality: High/Medium/Low

Anti-Aliasing: High/Low/Off

Ambient Occlusion: On/Of

As a reminder, here are the Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion PC requirements:

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11 64-bit

Processor: AMD A8-7600 / Intel Core i3-3210

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 460 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 30 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card

Additional Notes: 30 FPS @ 1280×720

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-6500

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 30 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card

Additional Notes: 60 FPS @ 1920×1080

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS4, and Switch on December 13. Here's everything you need to know about the game.