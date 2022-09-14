Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion PC Requirements Won’t Cause a Crisis for Your Rig

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion, the remaster/remake of the cult-favorite PSP action-RPG, arrives in just a few months, and Minimum and Recommended PC specs have been revealed via Steam. As you’d expect, the game probably won’t stress out your rig too badly, although you won’t be able to get by on PSP-level horsepower anymore. On the minimum end an i3 and Radeon RX 460 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti will do you. For Recommended 1080p/60fps play, you’ll need an i5 and a Radeon RX 5500 XT or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card.
Here are your Minimum and Recommended specs for Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion:
Minimum
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11 64-bit
- Processor: AMD A8-7600 / Intel Core i3-3210
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 460 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 30 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card
- Additional Notes: 30 FPS @ 1280×720
Recommended
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11 64-bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-6500
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 30 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card
- Additional Notes: 60 FPS @ 1920×1080
Haven’t been keeping up with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion? Here’s a quick official description…
“Reunion is a true remaster that follows the original’s narrative: Zack Fair’s mission to find the missing SOLDIER Genesis Rhapsodos. It features multiple improvements from the original game - for example, the graphics have been converted to HD in Unreal Engine 4, with all the 3D models, from the characters to everything else, being fully refreshed. What’s more the dialogue is now fully voice-acted, and there’s a new arrangement for the soundtrack!”
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS4, and Switch on December 13.
