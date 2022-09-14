Menu
Company

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion PC Requirements Won’t Cause a Crisis for Your Rig

Nathan Birch
Sep 14, 2022, 14:03 PM EDT
Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion, the remaster/remake of the cult-favorite PSP action-RPG, arrives in just a few months, and Minimum and Recommended PC specs have been revealed via Steam. As you’d expect, the game probably won’t stress out your rig too badly, although you won’t be able to get by on PSP-level horsepower anymore. On the minimum end an i3 and Radeon RX 460 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti will do you. For Recommended 1080p/60fps play, you’ll need an i5 and a Radeon RX 5500 XT or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card.

Here are your Minimum and Recommended specs for Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion:

Related StoryKai Powell
Valkyrie Elysium (PS5) Hands-On Demo Impressions – Purify Demo Souls

Minimum

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11 64-bit
  • Processor: AMD A8-7600 / Intel Core i3-3210
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 460 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 30 GB available space
  • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card
  • Additional Notes: 30 FPS @ 1280×720

Recommended

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11 64-bit
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-6500
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB)
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 30 GB available space
  • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card
  • Additional Notes: 60 FPS @ 1920×1080

Haven’t been keeping up with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion? Here’s a quick official description…

“Reunion is a true remaster that follows the original’s narrative: Zack Fair’s mission to find the missing SOLDIER Genesis Rhapsodos. It features multiple improvements from the original game - for example, the graphics have been converted to HD in Unreal Engine 4, with all the 3D models, from the characters to everything else, being fully refreshed. What’s more the dialogue is now fully voice-acted, and there’s a new arrangement for the soundtrack!”

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS4, and Switch on December 13.

Products mentioned in this post

GTX 1060
USD 178
RX 5500
USD 350
RX 5500 XT

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order