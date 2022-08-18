Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Has Just Been Rated in Australia

The upcoming Crisis Core remake, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, has just been rated by the Australian rating board.

The remake received an advisory rating yesterday, and like the original 2007 PlayStation Portable game, it has been rated “M” with “moderate violence”. In addition, the classification mentions a mild impact for themes and a very mild impact for language.

In general, upcoming games receive a rating close to release, but this is a broad concept. To date, apart from a release later this year, Square Enix hasn’t announced an actual release date for the game.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion was officially announced back in June of this year during Square Enix’s special Final Fantasy VII 25th Celebration broadcast. Reunion is an HD remake of the 2007 prequel to Final Fantasy VII. Down below you’ll find the game’s official announcement trailer.

As covered earlier, in addition to visual enhancements, the remake will feature full voiceovers for previously text-only scenes, improved camera and character movements, user interface optimizations, and more.

Since its original release in 2007, CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- has received wide acclaim for its deep and emotional story.

This new version enhances the graphics to HD and updates all of the 3D models in the game. Full voiceovers and new music arrangements present this epic tale of strife and heroism, presenting FINAL FANTASY VII in a brand-new light. Enjoy a more beautiful and accessible CRISIS CORE, going way beyond just a simple HD remaster.

As always, we will update you as soon as we learn more about Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. For now, stay tuned.

Are you excited about this remake? Will you be picking it up, and if so, for which platform? Which improvements are you looking most forward to? Hit the comments down below, but remember – play nicely.