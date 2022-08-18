Menu
Company

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Has Just Been Rated in Australia

Aernout van de Velde
Aug 18, 2022
crisis core final fantasy hd texture pack9

The upcoming Crisis Core remake, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, has just been rated by the Australian rating board.

The remake received an advisory rating yesterday, and like the original 2007 PlayStation Portable game, it has been rated “M” with “moderate violence”. In addition, the classification mentions a mild impact for themes and a very mild impact for language.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
The Ad-Supported Netflix Tier to Potentially Tamper Functionality

In general, upcoming games receive a rating close to release, but this is a broad concept. To date, apart from a release later this year, Square Enix hasn’t announced an actual release date for the game.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion was officially announced back in June of this year during Square Enix’s special Final Fantasy VII 25th Celebration broadcast. Reunion is an HD remake of the 2007 prequel to Final Fantasy VII. Down below you’ll find the game’s official announcement trailer.

As covered earlier, in addition to visual enhancements, the remake will feature full voiceovers for previously text-only scenes, improved camera and character movements, user interface optimizations, and more.

Since its original release in 2007, CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- has received wide acclaim for its deep and emotional story.

This new version enhances the graphics to HD and updates all of the 3D models in the game. Full voiceovers and new music arrangements present this epic tale of strife and heroism, presenting FINAL FANTASY VII in a brand-new light. Enjoy a more beautiful and accessible CRISIS CORE, going way beyond just a simple HD remaster.

Related StoryAbdullah Saad
BLUETTI Power Week 2022: Save Up To $1000 And Be Fully Prepared For Blackouts

As always, we will update you as soon as we learn more about Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. For now, stay tuned.

Are you excited about this remake? Will you be picking it up, and if so, for which platform? Which improvements are you looking most forward to? Hit the comments down below, but remember – play nicely.

Products mentioned in this post

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
USD 50

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order