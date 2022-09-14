Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion Early Comparison Video Highlights Massive Character Models Improvements and More

A new Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion early comparison video has been shared online, highlighting some of the visual improvements featured by the upcoming remaster.

The new video, which has been put together by Cycu1, highlights the massive improvements made to character models. Facial animations, unfortunately, are pretty much the same as those seen in the original PSP release, and they don't look particularly good, especially with the new character models.

Yesterday, Square Enix confirmed Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion will release on December 13th worldwide on PC and consoles. A new trailer has also been shared to mark the occasion, featuring story sequences and some combat gameplay.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on December 13th worldwide.

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION is the HD remaster version of the smash hit prequel to FINAL FANTASY VII.

In addition to all graphics being remastered in HD, fully voiced dialogue and new soundtrack arrangements make for a dynamic new retelling of a beloved classic.

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION follows the story of Zack Fair, a young warrior admired by the boy destined to save the world, trusted by men renowned as heroes of legend, and loved by the girl who holds the fate of the planet in her hands. The tale of Zack's dreams and honor—the legacy that connects him to Cloud—is revealed in full in this grand saga that has broken the limits of an HD remaster.

- All graphics fully remastered in HD, bringing the game to the latest console generation

- Renewed 3D models, including characters and backgrounds, enriching the visual experience

- Improved battle system providing a vastly smoother gameplay experience

- Fully voiced dialogue in both English and Japanese

- A newly arranged soundtrack from the original composer, Takeharu Ishimoto