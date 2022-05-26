Elden Ring’s Director Favorite Boss Is Starscourge Radahn; The Witcher 3, Zelda: Breath of the Wild Have Inspired the Game
Elden Ring's director Hidetaka Miyazaki's favorite boss in the game is Starscourge Radahn, as revealed in a new interview.
In a fresh interview posted on the Official Japanese Xbox website, From Software's president revealed that the challenging boss is among his favorites for the feeling of loneliness that the battle evokes, which contrasts with the concept of the Radahn Festival, which many in the development team did not take seriously at first. Hidetaka Miyazaki also mentions Godrick the Grafted and Rykard the Lord of Blasphemy as some of his favorites.
The Elden Ring director has also been asked if any other open-world game inspired him. While Miyazaki-san wasn't inspired by a particular game, he played many excellent games that have influenced him, singling out The Elder Scrolls series, The Witcher 3, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The influence of the latest entry in the Zelda series is quite evident, in my opinion, so it is not surprising to see Hidetaka Miyazaki mentioning it as an influential game.
Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out my review.
I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.
