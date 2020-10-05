Crash Bandicoot 4 Next-Gen Console Version Seemingly Leaked by ESRB

Most of this year’s big third-party fall games will be coming out on both current and next-gen consoles, but what about Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time? The game just launched on Xbox One and PS4 and Activision hasn’t said whether the game might be coming to Xbox Series X/S or PS5. Well, it seems the ESRB may have spoiled the surprise.

If you search for Crash Bandicoot 4 in the ESRB database, there is now an Xbox Series X listing for the game. Now, if Crash is coming to XSX, we can probably assume he’s also spinning his way onto PS5, given the franchise’s history with PlayStation and the fact that Crash 4 is already on the PS4. Of course, take this all with a grain of salt for now, but these kind of ratings board leaks usually end up being the real deal. Oh, and let’s not forget, a Switch version was also mentioned in the Crash 4 website’s code, so it seems we may have a few port announcements coming.

It will be interesting to see what developer Toys for Bob might do with a next-gen version of Crash 4, considering the game has a fairly simple cartoony art style. I wonder if a 120fps mode might be possible? Haven’t been keeping up with Crash Bandicoot 4? Here are the game’s key features:

It’s About Time! - picking up where the original trilogy left off, Neo Cortex and Dr. Nefarious Tropy have escaped their interdimensional prison and in doing so have fractured the boundaries of time and space. It’s up to crash and coco to save the day.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is available now on Xbox One and PS4.