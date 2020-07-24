Crash Bandicoot 4 Showcases New Levels and Dr. Neo Cortex’s Moves in New Gameplay

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time doesn’t come out for a couple months yet, but a numbers of streamers recently got to go hands-on with a new demo of the anticipated platformer. The demo included two levels, the icy Snow Way Out and the prehistoric-themed Dino Dash. Check out some pretty 4K footage of the levels (without any irritating commentary), courtesy of the YouTube channel PS5Trophies.

Each level in Crash Bandicoot can also be played in an Alternate Timeline, featuring the game’s bad guys. You can check out Dr. Neo Cortex tackling Snow Way Out, below.

Looking pretty good! Crash Bandicoot 4 isn’t exactly reinventing the wheel, but the action looks tight, and as we’ve reported, there will be a lot to play through (over 100 levels!) Need to know more? Here are Crash Bandicoot 4’s key features:

Bend the rules of reality - Manipulate time, flip your world upside down, and bend the rules of reality as you master the four powerful quantum masks. Learn all new abilities with each mask and unite them to restore order to the multiverse.

Defy logic. And fashion sense - New abilities? Check. More playable characters? Yep. Alternate dimensions? Obviously. Ridonkulous bosses? For sure. Same awesome sauce? You bet your sweet jorts. Wait, are they actually jorts? Not in this universe!

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time spins onto Xbox One and PS4 on October 2. What do you think? Feeling the urge to collect Wumpa fruit all over again or is Crash nostalgia best left in the past?