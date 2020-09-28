Craig Federighi Explains in New Interview How Scribble in iPadOS 14 Was Developed

Apple released iPadOS 14 to the public a few weeks ago that worked pretty well on all compatible iPad models. While not admitting on the front, changes in iPadOS suggest that Apple is indeed working to bridge the gap between its mobile and desktop operating systems. The company does market the iPad as a computer replacement and there are numerous features in iPadOS to bolster the notion. Since the iPad makes use of touch input, it can provide better ways to control and navigate. One of the new additions in iPadOS was Scribble that transforms written text into typed text.

Scribble in iPadOS 14 Relied on Data Gathering and How People All Over The World Write

In a new interview, Apple's SVP of Software engineering Craig Federighi reveals details on how the new Scribble feature works on the iPad. While the feature looks simple and pretty straight forward, it is designed to work with the Apple Pencil on an iPad. Scribble on iPadOS 14 can turn written text from the Apple Pencil to typed text in any text field.

As mentioned earlier, the feature looks pretty small but it opens up a whole new way to interact with the iPad. Even if you don't have your keyboard with you, you can still opt to use Scribble on your iPad running iPadOS in order to get work done. You have the option available to Scribble emails, iMessage, make Calendar entries, writing URLs, and even conducting searches. It's pretty handly and for casual use, it works best if you don't want to connect a keyboard every time you want to write something.

In a new interview with Popular Mechanics, Craig Federighi explained how Scribble was developed for iPadOS 14. It used extensive data gathered and analyzing how people write all over the over. What this means is that the software measures different writing styles and transforms it into typed text.

"When it comes to understanding [handwriting] strokes, we do data-gathering. We find people all over the world, and have them write things," says Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering at Apple. "We give them a Pencil, and we have them write fast, we have them write slow, write at a tilt. All of this variation." That methodology is distinct from the comparatively simple approach of scanning and analyzing existing handwriting. Federighi says that for Apple's tech, static examples weren't enough. They needed to see the strokes that formed each letter. "If you understand the strokes and how the strokes went down, that can be used to disambiguate what was being written."

Everything you write with the Apple Pencil on your iPad is recognized and converted on the device. This is done through on-device machine learning and raw processing. All that and you experience a beautiful transition from written text to typed text in any text field.

Apart from Scribble, iPadOS 14 also brings a boatload of new features to the table that you should check out. You can check out our detailed iPadOS 14 announcement to know what's new. Do you use Scribble on iPadOS 14? How do you like the new feature? Let us know in the comments.