Could Apple Use the iPhone to Stream WWDC 2020 This Year?

The global health crises have limited us to our homes and it's good if we wish to end the pandemic and limit the spread of the virus. The ongoing pandemic has also forced production houses to rely on iPhone and improvised rigs as a solution to shoot videos. We have previously seen how popular TV shows made use of the iPhone to shoot entire episodes on the handset which includes the reunion episode of the "Parks and Recreation". American Idol has also joined the list as the production team has shifted to shooting the episodes remotely with an iPhone. This makes us question if Apple could use the iPhone to stream its WWDC 2020 this year?

Production Houses Adapt to iPhone For Video Recording Purposes, Could Apple Do the Same for WWDC 2020?

There's no denying that video on the iPhone is unmatched for in the smartphone industry. Whether it's highlights, color accuracy, stabilization, and other aspects, the iPhone can produce better video than any other smartphone on the market. Moreover, Apple has been consistently adding more features to the mix which bolsters enhanced video recording capabilities.

Apple's statement regarding the iPhone's video quality makes sense and opens up doors to what we can expect from the hardware. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states that Apple could potentially use the iPhone to record parts of this year's WWDC 2020 event.

We know that people are relying on their favorite shows while staying at home, and we are happy to be a part of that process with the team at American Idol. iPhone offers a unique solution to deliver broadcast quality video, in the palm of your hand, while keeping production staff and on-air talent safe and in their homes.

As we have previously covered, Apple will be hosting the WWDC 2020 event from June 22 to 24 this year. the event will be broadcasted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company did emphasize that it will be hosting the event in an "entirely new online format". So could we expect the company to make use of the iPhone and stream the WWDC 2020 event?

Now you know how (parts of) WWDC is going to look https://t.co/DHBtliORnE — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 12, 2020

It is highly possible that Apple will use the iPhone to stream the WWDC event this year as part of its new online format. Moreover, since several production houses are moving towards using the iPhone as their video recording equipment, Apple could do the same. The move will also encourage others to do the same and it would be a neat way to promote the video recording capabilities of the iPhone.

Apple's move to an online format is to main social distance between the employees and the attendees. At this point, we are merely speculating and the final move rests with the Cupertino-giant.

What do you think?