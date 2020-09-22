‘Cosmic Horror’ FPS Quantum Error Now Also Coming to Xbox Series X

Quantum Error, the 'cosmic horror' first-person shooter game in development at Wyoming-based indie studio TeamKill Media, has been confirmed to be coming to the Xbox Series X in addition to the previously announced platforms (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5). A new trailer has been published for this occasion.

When the Monad Quantum Research Facility – 30 miles off the shore of CA - is attacked by an unknown entity, engulfing the complex in flames and putting it into a full containment lock-down, a distress call is sent for mutual aid to the Garboa Fire Dept in San Francisco, CA. Fire Chief Sturgis answers the call and sends you – Capt. Jacob Thomas – your partner Shane Costa and a crew by helicopter to the Monad Facility. Your mission is simple: save as many lives from the burning complex as possible and get out. However, what starts as a rescue mission quickly plummets into darkness, when you arrive and find that things are not as they appear.

Interestingly, the teaser only really mentions the Xbox Series X, which leaves us wondering whether Quantum Error is also coming to the smaller and less powerful Xbox Series S console.

The developers had previously discussed at length their appreciation for the PlayStation 5 console.

We feel Mark Cerny is an absolute genius! It felt like the system is designed with developers in mind. We are really excited about the Zen 2 CPU, which will make things possible on PS5 that were not on PS4. Also, the Tempest audio engine explanation made us squeal like little excited kids! The HRTF and sound experience that we will be able to create for our players is truly groundbreaking with the PS5.

More recently, they also revealed the implementation of the DualSense new features in Quantum Error. This is something that won't be available in the Xbox Series X version for sure, since the console's controller lacks any voice coil actuators for haptics feedback.