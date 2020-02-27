Corsair Unveils The One Pro i200 – A Premium Workstation With Intel’s 10th Gen HEDT CPUs & NVIDIA’s 2080 Ti
Corsair has announced the launch of the ONE PRO i200, the latest configuration of its most powerful workstation-class PC. This is made possible by the latest Intel 10th Gen Core X high-end desktop processor and GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics from NVIDIA, in conjunction with a full range of high-quality Corsair components, all cooled by a patented convection-assisted liquid cooling system.
Corsair One Pro i200 Workstation PC - All The Best Components In One Machine To Empower Creators
The new Corsair ONE PRO i200 is powered by a 14-core, 28-thread Intel Core i9-10940X CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card, enabling incredible rendering, encoding, and visualization speeds. 64GB of quad-channel VENGEANCE DDR4 memory handles even the most demanding multitasking and content creation tasks, while a 2TB high-speed M.2 NVMe SSD provides high-capacity storage and ultra-fast load times.
The Corsair ONE PRO’s unique convection-assisted liquid cooling system channels hot air upwards and expels it through the roof of the chassis, enabling its powerful components to operate at consistently high performance despite a volume of just 12 liters – less than ¼ that of a typical workstation PC.
A Corsair SF750 PLATINUM small-form-factor PSU delivers high-efficiency power to the Corsair ONE PRO i200. The system offers multi-monitor productivity, perfect for VR development, with support for up to four 4K HDR displays including a VR-ready HDMI port on the easy-access front I/O panel.
The Corsair ONE PRO’s built-in RGB light pipes are preconfigured to offer visual confirmation of system temperatures at a glance and are fully programmable via Corsair iCUE software’s vast customization options. For the creative professional searching for the power of a full workstation-class desktop PC in an amazingly small form-factor, the Corsair ONE PRO i200 is the ideal choice to create something amazing.
Corsair One Pro Workstation PC Specifications:
|CPU
|Intel Core i9-10940X (14C/28T, Up to 4.6GHz)
|Chipset
|X299
|Memory
|64GB (4x16GB) VENGEANCE SODIMM DDR4-2666
|Graphics Card
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB GDDR6
|Storage
|2TB M.2 NVMe SSD
|Power
|SF750 750W 80 PLUS Platinum
|Networking
|Wi-Fi 6 2x2, Bluetooth, Gigabit Ethernet
|Front I/O
|2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x Combination Headphone/Mic Jack
|Rear I/O
|4x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 2 (Type-A and Type-C), 7.1 Audio, 2x Gigabit Ethernet, 3x DisplayPort
|OS
|Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
|Software
|iCUE, PC Doctor
|Size
|200mm x 176mm x 380mm / 7.87" x 6.93" x 14.96"
|Warranty
|2 Years
|MSRP
|$4,499
The Corsair ONE PRO i200 is available immediately from the Corsair website. The ONE PRO i200 is backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the worldwide customer service and technical support network.
