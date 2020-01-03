Corsair Crystal 570X RGB Tempered Glass case is currently on sale at Newegg!

Corsair's Crystal 570X RGB tempered glass case is currently on sale at Newegg taking 11% off the initial price of $189.99 and along with that discount, this case has a $20 mail-in rebate that is also being offered by Newegg. Corsair's Crystal 570X RGB tempered glass case is designed to show off your components by having four tempered glass panels on the sides, front, and the top.

Corsair's Crystal 570X tempered glass PC case allows you to show off your PC components from virtually any angle!

These tempered glass panels are clear and allow your components to be on full display, along with the white LED fans showing off the fantastic components inside your build. This case comes with SP120 RGB LED fans along with having an integrated RGB controller for the ease of fan cable management. While this case only comes with three fans, it has room for up to six case fans and water-cooling compatible by having enough clearance for up to a 360 mm radiator installation. With the removable fan trays in the front offering support for longer GPUs if removed.

Corsair Hydro Series H100i is just $99.99

This case also utilizes a Direct airflow path design, pulling air in and then using a rear fan to pull the air past the CPU and GPU cooling them while also cooling the other components.

This case offering a Minimal setup time investment, providing a tool-free drive installation, and a three-point dust filter access makes the Corsair Crystal 570X extremely easy to build and an even easier time to maintain. With the lower investment of time, you'll be able to enjoy your PC faster and longer!

The backside of this case is one of the few sides hidden from view, but even hidden away, Corsair has still supplied you with cable routing channels along with velcro cable straps for a cleaner cable management system.

This front of the case offers a good number of ports/buttons on the front panel, offering 2 USB 3.1 Type-A ports, one 3.5 mm microphone jack, one 3.5 mm headphone jack, RGB lighting control along with seven pre-installed profiles.

The Corsair Carbide 275R ATX Mid-Tower PC Case is Just $119.99 on Newegg

This sale makes this normally $189.99 case cost just $169, along with that fantastic deal. This PC case has a $20 mail-in rebate making this PC cost only $149.99, taking a full $40 off the initial price for the white version.