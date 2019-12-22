The Corsair Carbide 275R ATX Mid-Tower PC case is just $119.99 on Newegg

The Corsair Carbide 275R ATX Mid-Tower Gaming PC case is a fantastic PC case for the budget gamer. This case has some excellent features like versatile cooling, minimalistic design, edge-to-edge tempered glass panel, along with built-in cable routing. The Corsair Carbide 275R case is currently on sale, making this $149.99 PC case cost just $119.99, taking 20% off the original price.

The features this case offers are incredible, and being able to take another 5% off the already discounted price with the promo code MKTZV8W is even better

These features include:

Minimalistic Design The Corsair Carbide 275R PC case offers a fantastic minimalistic design by having a single color for the case, along with the case's color the accent lighting accentuates the case's clean lines and curved edges.



Versatile Cooling Using an air-cooling is perfect for this case, as this case has enough room for up to six cooling fans. Having enough space for three 120 mm fans mounted to the front, two 120 mm fans attached to the top while having one 120 mm in the rear of the case. Using water-cooling for your PC, this case offers support to a 360 mm radiator in the front, 240 mm radiator in the roof, and a 120 mm radiator to the rear.



Direct airflow path cooling The cold air is pulled in from the front of the case while going over the hottest component, then naturally leaving the case through the top and the rear of the case.

Expansive storage space This case offers up to four 2.5" mounting positions in the back while having two 3.5" drive bays is located in the back near the PSU.

Edge-to-edge tempered glass panel This is case offers edge-to-edge tempered glass panel, which will show off all of your components along with showing the fantastic built-in cable management that this case provides. This glass panel is also available in acrylic, which offers more durability when compared to tempered glass panel while allows for fewer scratches to appear.

Built-in cable routing This case does offer integrated cable routing having the front panel IO already cable managed to be neat and clean.



The Corsair Carbide 275R case is available in both white and black and offered to utilize the glass panel or using an acrylic panel. The black version of this case is currently on sale at Newegg, costing $119.99, which is 20% off the original price of $149.99.

