Corsair Hydro Series H100i is just $99.99

On Newegg, the Corsair Hydro Series H100i is currently 18% off the initial price of $139.99, making this fantastic AIO cooler just $114.99. Along with the $15 rebate offered, this drops the price just below $100 for this 240 mm AIO cooler utilizing two 120 mm fans.

The Corsair Hydro H100i is a 240 mm AIO cooler that houses compatibility for both AM4 sockets and Intel's 115x sockets!

The fantastic features that the Corsair Hydro H100i offers are:

Dynamic RGB lighting The pump offers amazing, incredible lights housed in the CPU pumps. The vibrant RGB LED pump headers to produce vivid lights to match the style of your build. These RGB lights are completely controllable through Corsair's iCUE software.



Magnetic Levitation This AIO cooler utilizes two 120 mm fans that use magnetic levitation bearing PWM fans to deliver incredible airflow and static pressure at low noise levels. This is the main feature of the 120mm fans included in this AIO cooler, offer amazing cooling performance allowing even Ryzen 9 3900x CPUs

Speed Control With the complete speed control, these fans will enable you to control the overall speed of the fans in the range between 400 RPM to 2,400 RPM. These varying speeds offer a perfect combination of being completely quiet or maximum cooling.

Zero RPM mode The zero RPM mode offers a completely quiet mode, which allows the overall noise of your system to be significantly lower.

Powerful Software Control Corsair iCUE software allows for perfect control of the lights housed in both the CPU pump and the CPU fans. The RGB lights are located in the CPU block, which lights up the Corsair symbol along with the ring around the CPU base.

Precise Pump and Fan control This accurate pump and fan control offer the ability to have cooling profiles stores in the iCUE software, and the Advanced pump speed controls provide the ability to choose between maximizing performance or minimal noise.

Easy to Install This AIO cooler offer supports for a tool-free mounting bracket for a painless installation for most major CPU sockets like Intel 115x, Intel 2011/2066, AM3/AM4 sockets. To mount this cooler to an AMD TR4 socket does require a purchase of the CW-8960054 on Corsair's website.

