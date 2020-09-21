CORSAIR has announced an upcoming new range of Hydro X Series XG7 RGB GPU Water Blocks for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs. Available soon in multiple models compatible with the Founders Edition NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 and 3080, as well as reference designs from ASUS Strix, MSI Ventus, and other select AIB partner cards, XG7 RGB Water Blocks will enable you to unlock the true potential of your RTX 30 Series graphics card with the lower temperatures and head-turning style of a Hydro X Series custom cooling loop.

Corsair's Hydro X Series XG7 GPU Water Block Is A Premium Cooling Solution For The RTX 30 Series GPUs

With a core block made from precision milled nickel-plated copper and a total-conversion shroud finished in stylish black aluminum, each XG7 RGB Water Block provides the premium cooling your graphics card needs to reach its full performance potential.

More than 50 high-density micro-skived cooling fins sit atop the GPU core, fed by a high-flow coolant channel that allows for massive thermal transfer from the GPU to your custom cooling loop’s coolant. The transparent acrylic top plate provides a crystal clear view of the flow channels and your coolant, making it a highlight of any custom cooled PC.

The XG7 RGB’s total conversion design cools more than just the GPU though, with active cooling for the entire card’s memory and VRM, encased in a durable and refined aluminum casing with a full-length aluminum backplate. It is also the only GPU water block currently on the market with pre-applied thermal material and thermal pads, making installation quick, easy, and totally clean – no measuring, cutting, or spreading required.





16 Individually addressable RGB LEDs are integrated directly into the XG7 RGB, delivering vibrant, customizable lighting when combined with CORSAIR iCUE software and a CORSAIR iCUE RGB Lighting Controller such as the iCUE Commander PRO. RGB Lighting can be synchronized in iCUE, along with other components such as Hydro X Series CPU Water Blocks, Pump/Reservoir Combos, and iCUE-compatible CORSAIR components and peripherals, to create a spectacular light show across your whole system.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

CORSAIR Hydro X Series XG7 RGB 30-SERIES GPU Water Blocks will be available for pre-order soon from the CORSAIR store & the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers & distributors.