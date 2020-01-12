CORSAIR Announces First Mechanical Keyboard to Integrate Elgato Stream Deck Controls

One of the biggest surprises from CORSAIR’s CES 2020 presentation wasn’t in its hardware or content creation technologies but rather in some of the software that will be powering the newest line of CORSAIR keyboards. The newest line of CORSAIR keyboards will be receiving the functionality to use a select row of macro keys as command buttons for the Elgato Stream Deck software suite.

The recently unveiled CORSAIR K95 RGB PLATINUM XT series of keyboards will be the first (and currently) only lineup of mechanical keyboards to receive Elgato Stream Deck software as well as CORSAIR iCUE functionality out of the box.

Fully equipped with all the features that made the original K95 RGB PLATINUM one of the most awarded mechanical keyboards on the market, such as dynamic per-key RGB backlighting with an iconic 19-zone LightEdge, a durable brushed aluminum frame, and 100% CHERRY MX mechanical key switches, the K95 PLATINUM XT ups the ante with several key upgrades. With Elgato Stream Deck software, users can program custom streaming commands onto the K95 RGB PLATINUM XT’s dedicated macro keys, just as they would for the Stream Deck broadcast controller. The keyboards comes with an alternate set of blue S-key keycaps for the macro keys to visually denote streaming commands, and the remaining keys feature ultra-durable PBT double-shot keycaps. The K95 RGB PLATINUM XT provides plush comfort with a cushioned leatherette detachable palm rest, and is available with three different types of key switches: CHERRY MX Brown and SPEED Silver - both now guaranteed for 100 million keystrokes - or standard CHERRY MX Blue keyswitches.

The CORSAIR K95 RGB PLATINUM XT is now available in North America with all three key switch variants for $199.99