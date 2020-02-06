Coronavirus to Delay Nintendo Switch Production and Delivery in Japan, Nintendo Expects

Nintendo expects delays in the production and delivery of its Nintendo Switch console and accessories due to Coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement published on Nintendo’s official Japanese website, the company apologizes for the expected delays for the Japanese market. The statement doesn’t mention delays for any other territories. For the Japanese market, Nintendo mainly produces its Switch units in China. Whether other territories will eventually also be affected remains to be seen.

Aside from console production and delivery delays, Nintendo also expects delays for its fitness-quest game, Ring Fit Adventure.

“We’re actively working to deliver the products as soon as possible”, Nintendo’s translated statement. reads.

According to Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu, 12 million Switch units have been sold in Japan since Nintendo launched the hybrid console back in March of 2017. As reported last week, Nintendo has managed to ship over 54 million Switch consoles globally, thereby beating SNES, N64, GameCube and Wii U shipments. In addition to surpassing shipments on older Nintendo consoles, the Switch is also estimated to have shipped more units than Microsoft's 6-year old Xbox One.