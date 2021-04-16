Core, an Arcade of 20K+ User-Made Games, Has Launched on the Epic Games Store

Core is a highly ambitious game project that's part Multiverse attempt and part user-generated content creation platform. After about a year in Alpha, where over one million players helped with the testing, the game has now launched in early access through the Epic Games Store (unsurprisingly, as it is powered by Unreal Engine technology).

It's a free download, to begin with. In fact, the developers reckon there are already over twenty-thousand free playable games to be found in Core, with an average of about two hundred added or updated every day.

Jordan Maynard, Chief Creative Officer and co-founder at Manticore Games, stated:

Core’s games showcase what’s possible when the power of creation is made accessible to anyone. We built Core to open gaming to a new wave of creators from all backgrounds. That new generation is already publishing amazing experiences that rival those of big studios or that big studios wouldn't even think of making.

