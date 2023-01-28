CPU-Z Version 2.04 Adds AMD Ryzen 7000 X3D, Intel Core i9-13900KS & More Hardware Support

The new CPU-Z 2.04 update is out, and with the latest release comes support for AMD Ryzen 7000 X3D, Ryzen 7000 Non-X, & Intel's 13th Gen Core mobile HX & ADL-N CPUs. Additionally, CPU-Z will reveal information for AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX graphics cards, along with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 and 4070 Ti graphics cards.

CPU-Z introduces version 2.04 for support of next-gen AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA components

CPU-Z, the freeware software tool that displays crucial information about some of the more important computer components in your PC system, is updated today to show information for newly released AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA hardware.

With CPU-Z, you can see the information about the processor, such as name, number, codename, process, package, and cache levels. The software tool displays the mainboard, chipset, memory size, type, timing, and SPD (or module specifications). What is excellent about CPU-Z is its ability to show the core internal frequency and the memory frequency measurements in real time. It is a widely used tool used by consumers and professionals alike.

Custom designers of computer components also have their version of the CPU-ID software, such as:

Cooler Master

ASUS ROG

MSI Gaming

Gigabyte Aorus

Gigabyte

ASRock Phantom

ASRock Taichi

ASRock Formula

Below are the current changes made to CPU-Z in the new 2.04 update:

CPU-Z 2.04 Changelog

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D, 7900X3D, Ryzen 7 7800X3D

AMD Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700, Ryzen 5 7600 (RPL, 65W)

AMD Athlon Gold 7220U, Ryzen 3 7320U, Ryzen 5 7520U (MDN-A0, 15W)

AMD Radeon RX 7900XT/XTX

Intel N100 and N200 (ADL-N)

Intel Core i3 N300 and N305 (ADL-N)

Intel Core i5 13450HX, 13500HX, Core i7 13650HX, 13700HX (55W)

Intel Core i9 13900KS

NVIDIA RTX 4080 16GB (AD103)

NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti (AD104)

Other notable software tools created by the CPUID team are HWMonitor (which allows for monitoring of voltage, temps, and fan speed), HWMonitor PRO (an extended version of HWMonitor), Perfmonitor 2 (a performance and monitoring tool for processors), and powerMAX (a CPU and GPU burn-in test tool). The group offers the SDK for developers for both CPU-Z and HWMonitor.

The current download link is not shown on the official CPUID website at the time of writing. However, this direct link to the download will access the .zip file for easy access.

News Sources: VideoCardz, CPU-Z