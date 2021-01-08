Cooler Master Shows Off The MasterAir MA624 Stealth CPU Cooler

Cooler Master has announced the MasterAir MA624 Stealth CPU cooler featuring two aluminum fin stacks with six 6 mm copper heat pipes. This cooler comes with three fans, and two are the SickleFlow 140 mm, and the final fan being the SickleFlow 120 mm. This CPU cooler has started selling in Hong Kong for roughly $101, with support for both AM4 sockets and various Intel sockets.

The MasterAir MA624 Stealth CPU cooler Features an all-black design and comes with three fans that can be easily mounted to the fin stacks

The MasterAir MA624 Stealth CPU cooler comes with three fans, and two fans are Cooler Master's SickleFlow 140 mm and SickleFlow 120 mm. These fans feature no RGB lighting but instead follow the black color scheme to keep the 'Stealth' design. These fans use Cooler Master's Rifle Bearing allowing for the SickleFlow 140 to feature a maximum 1,400 RPM, while the SickleFlow 120 will feature a maximum speed of up to 1,800 RPM. These fans can move a large amount of airflow while producing minimal sound, ensuring your system stays quiet even during heavy workloads.

The SickleFlow 140 can produce up to 67 CFM of airflow, Up to 2.25 mm H20 of static pressure while creating a maximum noise output of 27 dBA. The SickleFlow 120 creates up to 62 CFM of airflow while producing the same noise output when compared to the SickleFlow 140. These fans a perfect for a variety of different configurations, depending on your PC setup. The 120 mm fan offers support for a RAM height of up to 70 mm.

The MasterAir MA624 Stealth CPU cooler has two aluminum fin-stacks, which has six 6 mm thick copper heat pipes. The copper heat pipes are nickel-plated to ensure that the black stealth design is continued. These heat pipes make indirect contact with the CPU heat spreader, and the top of the fin stacks feature a brushed aluminum top-plate, which is also detachable.

This CPU cooler offers support for both Intel and AMD processors, and the supported Intel sockets of LGA 1200, LGA 2066, and the LGA 115x while the only supported AMD socket is the AM4. The MasterAir MA624 Stealth CPU cooler has started selling in Hong Kong with a price of HKD $785 or when converted to roughly $101.