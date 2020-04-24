Cooler Master Launches Masterliquid ML240L V2 RGB

Cooler Master continues to innovate on their Masterluid series and the Masterliquid ML240L v2 RGB is the latest in their lineup to receive updates to a tried and true lineup of solid affordable coolers. The Maserliquid ML240L V2 RGB isn't aimed at the top tier enthusiast but rather the entry-level builder and newcomer to the custom PC building scene, or just someone wanting a solid cooling upgrade and ditch that stock cooler for good. The took their well designed ML240L and stepped up the aesthetics with a cleaner pump/block housing, better mounts for the fans, and better fans (with RGB of course).

Cooler Master is deploying its new 3rd generation dual-chamber pump in the Masterliquid ML240L V2 RGB. The benefits of this pump over the old generation include;

Increasing chamber capacity for increased water volume and better liquid exchange

between the chambers by less water resistance in the chamber housing. Tri-Phase motor with Silent driver to enhance the noise performance of the pump.

PPS-Fiberglass housing pump for upgraded structural durability and prevent oxidation for

prolonged usage. Triple Industrial grade EPDM rubber with better force resilience, heat resistance and fluid

properties that match those of used in heavy mechanics industry. Extended repeller blade length with minimal distance between blade and chamber wall

to push out water bubbles for more silent operation. Enhanced curvature on the repeller blade along with the extension in length for better

water flow with increased water volume and better heat dissipation.

The real upgrade to the package, in my opinion, comes in the form of the updated Cooler Master SickleFlow 120 RGB fans. For those unaware, the SickleFlow lineup were some of the biggest hits Cooler Master had in the past, but you had to buy to the specific color you wanted and they've been missing for some time now. Not anymore! The SickleFlow is back and this time you don't have to choose your color, you get them all!

Specially designed rifle bearing core with improved silencing structure to enhance the overall performance of compared to that of the master fan.

New fan frame design with a screw hole spine to prevent deformation with force and improve the structural durability of the fan.

Air Balance 2.0 fan blades now with only 7 fan blades that have increased in size but able to deliver better performance and specs.

Milky white fan blades for better light dispersion throughout the fan for more vibrant lighting display.

The Cooler Master Masterliquid ML240L V2 RGB also comes with accessories like an RGB controller in case your motherboard or case doesn't have existing support. But the best accessory is likely to be the new case mount thumbscrews. This allows for the thumbscrews you use to mount the fans to also be used to mount to the frame of your chassis, something the old design didn't allow for. If you're looking for a review of the Masterliquid ML it looks like eTeknix has you covered where they give it an Editors Choice Award.

You can find the Cooler Master Masterliquid ML240L V2 RGB for sale on Amazon.