Control Ultimate Edition Dated for Xbox Series X|S and PS5

Looking to explore the Oldest House as Director Jesse Faden on next-gen consoles? The time has almost come. Control Ultimate Edition is making its way to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 with a 60fps Performance Mode and 30fps Graphics Mod with ray tracing in 2021.

The official Control Twitter account confirmed release dates for both editions, and they'll be launching on February 2, 2021 for digital editions and March 2, 2021 for retail versions. That's not very far away now, so if you've been putting off your experience with Control until the best-looking versions on console possible arrive, you've got a target date in mind.

Total Control Sales Surpass 2 Million Units, According to Remedy

There's no full trailer to check out just yet as the team is still working on it, but there's a sneak peek of both modes in the tweet to drool over first.

Control Ultimate Edition comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with a 60fps Performance Mode and 30fps Graphics Mode (with ray-tracing) While we work on the full trailer, enjoy a sneak peek of both modes, recorded on PS5. Digital launch: Feb 2, 2021

Retail launch: March 2, 2021 pic.twitter.com/5CZOczBHky — Control 🔦🔻 (@ControlRemedy) December 18, 2020

Remedy's Control is easily one of the most interesting games to have come out in the past year. Loosely inspired by stories about the fictional SCP Foundation, it follows a woman named Jesse Faden as she goes on a quest to find her missing brother and infiltrates a strange organization called the Federal Bureau of Control.

We reviewed Control and awarded it an 8 out of 10, praising the Oldest House as Remedy's "greatest and most original setting yet."

"Control features Remedy's most original setting yet, the studio's most open-ended game environment yet and great action combat that makes you feel like a badass. The game also stands out on PC as one of the finest examples of real-time ray tracing to date. It shouldn't be passed upon by any action/adventure game fans, even if it's not quite a masterpiece."

You can pick up the PC and current-gen versions of Control right now. It's definitely a ride worth taking.