Control Mod ‘Tweakables’ Lets You Play with Gameplay Parameters at Will

A Control mod called 'Tweakables' has been recently released on Nexus Mods. As one might guess from its name, it is focused on enabling access to a huge list of internal game parameters, such as tweaking the Levitate ability to be limitless.

Tweakables provides an empty .XML file where you'll have to specify the desired values. Below are some notable tweakables that you might want to try; the full list is available on Nexus Mods, though be mindful that not all of them actually produce an effect in the game. You'll also need to download and install the Loose File Loader mod prior to Tweakables.

Infinite hover for the Levitate ability

<tweakable type="bool" name="Ability Levitate: infinite Hover" value="0"/> Modify the % of Source lost on death (default is 10%)

<tweakable type="float1" name="PlayerProperties:Norm. XP loss on death" value="0.100000"/> Modify the button hold duration for hold-to-activate interactions

<tweakable type="float1" name="HUD:Interaction Component:Short Hold Time" value="0.300000"/> Control whether launchable objects should be highlighted in the HUD

<tweakable type="bool" name="AbilityLaunch: Highlight with GFX" value="1"/>

<tweakable type="bool" name="AbilityLaunch: Highlight with HUD" value="1"/> Configure auto-aim parameters like hit-zone radius and max range

<tweakable type="float1" name="Auto Aim:Head Area Radius Multiplier" value="1.000000"/>

<tweakable type="float1" name="Auto Aim:Hit Zone Radius" value="0.200000"/>

<tweakable type="float1" name="Auto Aim:Max Range" value="200.000000"/> Fine-tune Jesse's prioritization for throwing back projectiles like grenades and missiles when using the Launch ability

<tweakable type="float1" name="AbilityLaunch-Grenade:Projectiles pick priority (0:lower)" value="1.100000"/>

If you haven't played Control yet, check out our full review to understand why you absolutely should. Besides, the game is currently on discount at the Epic Games store down to $30 once you factor in the $10 coupon offered by Epic.

Control features Remedy's most original setting yet, the studio's most open-ended game environment yet and great action combat that makes you feel like a badass. The game also stands out on PC as one of the finest examples of real-time ray tracing to date. It shouldn't be passed upon by any action/adventure game fans, even if it's not quite a masterpiece.