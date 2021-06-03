Concrete Genie Dev PixelOpus’ Next PlayStation 5 Game Will Be Powered by Unreal Engine 5

PixelOpus next game will be a PlayStation 5 title powered by Unreal Engine 5, a new job ad confirmed.

The development team behind Concrete Genie is currently looking for a Principal Graphics Programmer to work on the studio's next game. This game is being developed in collaboration with Sony Pictures Animations, so it seems like PixelOpus will try to push visuals much further than they did with their previous game.

Unreal Engine 5 Powered Ray Traced Forest Map Looks Incredible in New Video Showcase

PixelOpus, creator of the award-winning Concrete Genie, is seeking outstanding talent to join our passionate and creative family in crafting an exciting new PlayStation 5 title. We are seeking a Principal Graphics Programmer to contribute to our development process as we tackle exciting innovation and rendering opportunities through a collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation. This position specializes in programming that centers around the graphics functionality of the PlayStation 5 and Unreal 5 game engine, but with our small team, responsibilities will be diverse.

The Unreal Engine 5 is promising to be a major game-changer. The new version of the popular engine will come with some new features like Nanite and Lumen that will bring games' visuals to the next level.

Nanite Nanite is a virtualized micropolygon geometry system that enables you to create games with massive amounts of geometric detail, eliminating time-consuming and tedious work such as baking details to normal maps or manually authoring LODs. Imagine directly importing in Unreal Engine 5 film-quality source art comprised of millions of polygons—anything from ZBrush sculpts to photogrammetry scans—and placing them millions of times, all while maintaining a real-time frame rate, and without any noticeable loss of fidelity. Impossible? Not any more! Lumen Next up is Lumen, a fully dynamic global illumination solution. With Lumen in Unreal Engine 5, you can create dynamic, believable scenes where indirect lighting adapts on the fly to changes to direct lighting or geometry—for example, changing the sun’s angle with the time of day, turning on a flashlight, or opening an exterior door. With Lumen, you no longer have to author lightmap UVs, wait for lightmaps to bake, or place reflection captures; you can simply create and edit lights inside the Unreal Editor and see the same final lighting as when the game is run on console.

More information on Unreal Engine 5 and its currently available early access version can be found on its Official Website.