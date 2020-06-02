CompTIA Network Infrastructure Professional Bundle Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer – Avail Now

Becoming an IT professional can be hard without acing certain certifications. These certifications aren’t easy so it is essential that you receive instructions from the best teachers in the market. We are going to help you achieve your goals. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the CompTIA Network Infrastructure Professional Bundle. The offer is limited and will expire really soon, so avail it as soon as you can.

CompTIA Network Infrastructure Professional Bundle features

The bundle includes two comprehensive courses. Each course will cover various skills that you need to excel at in order to ace the exams. Here are highlights of what the CompTIA Network Infrastructure Professional Bundle has in store for you:

CompTIA Server+ (SK0-004) - Prepare to Work Anywhere In the IT Industry with 28+ Hours of Instruction on the Changing Server Environment

Access 57 lectures & 28.25 hours of content 24/7

Plan, secure & maintain a variety of server equipment

Address the changing server environment

Deal w/ the latest technologies & trend

CompTIA Network+ (N10-007) - Further Your Career in Network Administration with 40+ Hours of Instruction on Troubleshooting, Configuring & Managing Networks

Access 81 lectures & 40.38 hours of content 24/7

Describe the features of different network protocols & products for LANs, WANs, and wireless networks

Understand the functions & features of TCP/IP addressing and protocols

Identify threats to network security & appropriate countermeasures and controls

Install & configure network cabling and appliances

Manage, monitor & troubleshoot networks

The bundle has been designed by iCollege. They have established a name for themselves min the industry by providing quality education to people all across the globe. The courses designed by this company are relied on by organizations of all scales. The courses have been designed by experts with years of relevant industry experience so you are in safe hands.

Original Price CompTIA Network Infrastructure Professional Bundle: $198

Wccftech Discount Price CompTIA Network Infrastructure Professional Bundle: $34.99