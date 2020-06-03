Comprehensive Beginner’s Guide to Cybersecurity Bundle Is Up For A Massive 96% Discount – Avail Now

Cybersecurity is not a joke anymore. To be honest, it was never a joke but many people neglected it. Now, with increasing awareness and the increasing rate of cybercrime, almost everyone thinks about it. You can make a very productive career out of it because of such a high demand or you could just educate yourself more on it. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Comprehensive Beginner’s Guide to Cybersecurity Bundle. The offer will expire really soon, so avail it as soon as possible.

Comprehensive Beginner's Guide to Cybersecurity Bundle features

The bundle includes four courses. Each course will help you get started on the concepts of network security. You don’t have to worry about now being able to understand the concepts if you are a beginner. This bundle has been specially designed to meet your needs. With the help of a great instructor, in just a few hours you will be well versed in the basics of cybersecurity. Here are highlights of what the Comprehensive Beginner’s Guide to Cybersecurity Bundle has in store for you:

Absolute Beginners Guide to Cybersecurity, Part 1: Basic Concepts

Gain Fundamental Knowledge & Jump Start Your Career as an InfoSec Professional

Absolute Beginners Guide to Cybersecurity, Part 2: Networks & Privacy

Develop Your Basic Cybersecurity Skills & Prepare Yourself for Entry-Level Roles

Absolute Beginners Guide to Cybersecurity, Part 3: Mobile Security

Basic to Advanced Techniques to Protect Mobile Devices Against Malware & Hackers

The Absolute Beginners Guide to Personal Cyber Security

The Most Effective Tools & Strategies to Ensure Your Privacy Online

The courses have been taught by Alexander Oni. He is a best-selling instructor and he has been teaching students for a very long time. His online teaching method is interactive, fun and highly entertaining. You will not get bored while studying anymore.

Original Price Comprehensive Beginner’s Guide to Cybersecurity Bundle: $800

Wccftech Discount Price Comprehensive Beginner’s Guide to Cybersecurity Bundle: $29.99