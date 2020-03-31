Comprehensive Beginner’s Guide To Cybersecurity Bundle Is Up For A Huge Discount For A Few Hours – Avail Now

I cannot stress it enough, Stay Home and invest that time in learning something new. Acquire new skills and save the world. A great skill to work on is cybersecurity. As the world spends more and more time on the internet, the risk of cybercrime increases as well. You could use the time to become an expert on it and actually make a career out of it. Wccftech is offering a massive discount offer on the Comprehensive Beginner’s Guide to Cybersecurity Bundle. The offer will expire in just a few hours, so avail it right away.

Comprehensive Beginner's Guide to Cybersecurity Bundle features

The bundle is extensive and in just a few hours, you will be able to set up firewalls for yourself and your organization. The bundle includes 4 courses and each course has something unique to offer. With these beginner level courses, you will be able to get started in a cybersecurity career and you will be well on your way to earn big bucks. Here are highlights of what the Comprehensive Beginner’s Guide to Cybersecurity Bundle has in store for you:

Absolute Beginners Guide to Cybersecurity, Part 1: Basic Concepts

Gain Fundamental Knowledge & Jump Start Your Career as an InfoSec Professional

Gain Fundamental Knowledge & Jump Start Your Career as an InfoSec Professional Absolute Beginners Guide to Cybersecurity, Part 2: Networks & Privacy

Develop Your Basic Cybersecurity Skills & Prepare Yourself for Entry-Level Roles

Develop Your Basic Cybersecurity Skills & Prepare Yourself for Entry-Level Roles Absolute Beginners Guide to Cybersecurity, Part 3: Mobile Security

Basic to Advanced Techniques to Protect Mobile Devices Against Malware & Hackers

Basic to Advanced Techniques to Protect Mobile Devices Against Malware & Hackers The Absolute Beginners Guide to Personal Cyber Security

The Most Effective Tools & Strategies to Ensure Your Privacy Online

The courses have been designed by Alexander Oni. Oni is passionate about providing online education to people in a fun entertaining way. He has been doing this for over 3 years and is well versed on the problems students may face. So, it is safe to say that you will be in good hands.

Original Price Comprehensive Beginner’s Guide to Cybersecurity Bundle: $800

Wccftech Discount Price Comprehensive Beginner’s Guide to Cybersecurity Bundle: $29.99