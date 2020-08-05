Complete Computer Networking Bundle With eBooks And Videos Is Up For A Massive Discount – Avail Now

Technology is ever evolving and you will have to keep yourself up to date at all times. Especially if you are a professional in this field. Computer Networking is a great skill to learn but it isn’t always easy. You need expert teachers and the best course material to help you in your career. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Complete Computer Networking Bundle. The offer will expire in a few days, so avail it right away.

Complete Computer Networking Bundle features

The bundle is extensive and contains 10 courses. Each course has been created by an expert with years of industry experience. Here are highlights of what the Complete Computer Networking eBook & Video Course Bundle has in store for you:

The Ultimate Kubernetes Bootcamp by School of Devops [Video]

Prepare for the CKA Exam — Master Container Orchestration with Kubernetes One Step at a Time

AWS Certified Advanced Networking: Specialty Exam Guide [eBook]

Build Your Knowledge & Technical Expertise as an AWS-Certified Networking Specialist

Hands-On Network Programming with C [eBook]

Learn Socket Programming in C & Write Secure and Optimized Network Codes

Analyzing Network Traffic with Wireshark 2.6 [Video]

Delve Into Network Traffic & Analyze Individual Protocol Data Units

Active Directory Administration Cookbook [eBook]

Actionable, Proven Solutions to Identity Management & Authentication on Servers and in the Cloud

Hands-On PowerShell for Active Directory [Video]

Use PowerShell for Active Directory to Eliminate Manual Labor with Quick Automation Tasks & Functions

Effective Jenkins: Getting Started with Continuous Integration [Video]

Learn Continuous Integration, Automate Your Jenkins Projects & Get Continuous Feedback for Your Upstream/Downstream Projects

Hands-On Kubernetes Networking [Video]

Unravel the Mystery of Networking in Your Kubernetes Cluster in a Pragmatic Manner

CCNA Cyber Ops SECOPS: Certification Guide 210-255 [eBook]

Develop Your Cybersecurity Knowledge to Obtain CyberOps Certification

Hands-On Linux for Architects [eBook]

Design & Implement Linux-Based IT Solutions

