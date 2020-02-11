Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle Is Up For A Massive Discount For A Few Hours – Avail Now

The world of technology is quickly evolving and it pays to be up to date on the latest certifications and training. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount offer on the Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle. The bundle contains 14 detailed courses on various IT topics and you will not regret making this investment. The discount offer will expire in a few hours, so avail it right away.

Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle features

The bundle is extensive and will cover various topics. All the courses have been created by experts with years of relevant industry experience. Here are highlights of what the Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle has in store for you:

CompTIA A+ (220-1001)

Grasp Basic IT Literacy & Today's Core Technologies and Pass the Industry Standard for Entry-Level IT Career

Grasp Basic IT Literacy & Today's Core Technologies and Pass the Industry Standard for Entry-Level IT Career CompTIA A+ (220-1002)

Complete the A+ Series & Expand Your IT Support Skills Including Mobile Devices, Networking Technology, Security, and More

Complete the A+ Series & Expand Your IT Support Skills Including Mobile Devices, Networking Technology, Security, and More CompTIA Network+ (N10-007)

Further Your Career in Network Administration with 40+ Hours of Instruction on Troubleshooting, Configuring & Managing Networks

Further Your Career in Network Administration with 40+ Hours of Instruction on Troubleshooting, Configuring & Managing Networks CompTIA Network+ (N10-007): Accelerated

Upgrade Your Network+ Series with the Latest Trends & Technologies in the Networking Domain Plus Critical IT Concepts

Upgrade Your Network+ Series with the Latest Trends & Technologies in the Networking Domain Plus Critical IT Concepts CompTIA Server+ (SK0-004)

Prepare to Work Anywhere In the IT Industry with 28+ Hours of Instruction on the Changing Server Environment

Prepare to Work Anywhere In the IT Industry with 28+ Hours of Instruction on the Changing Server Environment CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004)

Acquire the Competencies Required for an Early Career on System Administrator with This Thorough Linux+ Exam Study Guide

Acquire the Competencies Required for an Early Career on System Administrator with This Thorough Linux+ Exam Study Guide CompTIA Cloud+ (CV0-002)

Become a Versatile System Administrator with High-Quality Skills in Maintaining & Optimizing Cloud Infrastructure Services

Become a Versatile System Administrator with High-Quality Skills in Maintaining & Optimizing Cloud Infrastructure Services CompTIA Project+ (PK0-004)

Efficiently & Effectively Manage Small to Medium-Sized Projects with Essential Skills in Planning, Coordinating, and Managing Projects Inside or Outside of IT

Efficiently & Effectively Manage Small to Medium-Sized Projects with Essential Skills in Planning, Coordinating, and Managing Projects Inside or Outside of IT CompTIA Core Blockchain

Comprehend the Underlying Technology Behind Cryptocurrencies & How They're Used for a Wide Variety of Applications

Comprehend the Underlying Technology Behind Cryptocurrencies & How They're Used for a Wide Variety of Applications CompTIA Security+ (SY0-501)

The Benchmark for Best IT Security Practices: This Course Covers Core Cybersecurity Knowledge & Skills in Pursuing an IT Security Career

The Benchmark for Best IT Security Practices: This Course Covers Core Cybersecurity Knowledge & Skills in Pursuing an IT Security Career CompTIA Security+ (SY0-501): Accelerated

Ace the Security+ Series with an Accelerated Instruction Course on the Essential Principles for Network Security & Risk Management

Ace the Security+ Series with an Accelerated Instruction Course on the Essential Principles for Network Security & Risk Management CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-001)

Prevent, Detect & Combat Cybersecurity Threats with Security Analytics, Intrusion Detection, and Response

Prevent, Detect & Combat Cybersecurity Threats with Security Analytics, Intrusion Detection, and Response CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001)

Combat Network Attacks with the Most Up-to-Date Penetration Testing & Vulnerability Assessment Management Skills

Combat Network Attacks with the Most Up-to-Date Penetration Testing & Vulnerability Assessment Management Skills CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003)

Get Advanced Competency in Risk Management, Enterprise Security Operations & Architecture, Research & Collaboration, and Enterprise Security Integration

Original Price Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle: $3846

Wccftech Discount Price Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle: $89