Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle Is Up For A Huge Price Drop Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now

The world of technology is quickly evolving and it is extremely essential for an IT professional to stay up to date. The CompTIA certification is the leading certification in the field and there is no way that you can ahead without clearing the exams. Wccftech is going to help you achieve your goals and we are offering a limited time discount offer on the Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle. The offer will expire in less than a week, so avail it right away.

Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle Features

The bundle includes 14 courses and each course is designed to help you get a step closer to your goals. All the courses have been designed by experts with years of industry experience. Here are highlights of what the Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle has in store for you:

CompTIA A+ (220-1001)

Grasp Basic IT Literacy & Today's Core Technologies and Pass the Industry Standard for Entry-Level IT Career

CompTIA A+ (220-1002)

Complete the A+ Series & Expand Your IT Support Skills Including Mobile Devices, Networking Technology, Security, and More

CompTIA Network+ (N10-007)

Further Your Career in Network Administration with 40+ Hours of Instruction on Troubleshooting, Configuring & Managing Networks

CompTIA Network+ (N10-007): Accelerated

Upgrade Your Network+ Series with the Latest Trends & Technologies in the Networking Domain Plus Critical IT Concepts

CompTIA Server+ (SK0-004)

Prepare to Work Anywhere In the IT Industry with 28+ Hours of Instruction on the Changing Server Environment

CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004)

Acquire the Competencies Required for an Early Career on System Administrator with This Thorough Linux+ Exam Study Guide

CompTIA Cloud+ (CV0-002)

Become a Versatile System Administrator with High-Quality Skills in Maintaining & Optimizing Cloud Infrastructure Services

CompTIA Project+ (PK0-004)

Efficiently & Effectively Manage Small to Medium-Sized Projects with Essential Skills in Planning, Coordinating, and Managing Projects Inside or Outside of IT

CompTIA Core Blockchain

Comprehend the Underlying Technology Behind Cryptocurrencies & How They're Used for a Wide Variety of Applications

CompTIA Security+ (SY0-501)

The Benchmark for Best IT Security Practices: This Course Covers Core Cybersecurity Knowledge & Skills in Pursuing an IT Security Career

CompTIA Security+ (SY0-501): Accelerated

Ace the Security+ Series with an Accelerated Instruction Course on the Essential Principles for Network Security & Risk Management

CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-001)

Prevent, Detect & Combat Cybersecurity Threats with Security Analytics, Intrusion Detection, and Response

CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001)

Combat Network Attacks with the Most Up-to-Date Penetration Testing & Vulnerability Assessment Management Skills

CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003)

Get Advanced Competency in Risk Management, Enterprise Security Operations & Architecture, Research & Collaboration, and Enterprise Security Integration

Original Price Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle: $3,486

Wccftech Discount Price Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle: $69