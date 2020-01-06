Colorful Shows Off The ProMaster Line – A Small Form Factor PC With A Lot Power

Colorful, a professional manufacturer of graphics cards, motherboards and high-performance storage solutions is thrilled to introduce a new line-up of pre-built PCs to empower creators, artists, and multimedia professionals with the introduction of the new ProMaster line from COLORFUL.

A Small Package With Very Powerful Components Inside

Based on NVIDIA RTX Studio, COLORFUL ProMaster H1 features the latest GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs from NVIDIA, bolstered by COLORFUL engineering for maximum performance and dependability and is complemented by an 8-core 9th-generation Intel Core i7 9700F processor. Easily multitask and handle large files with memory options up to 64GB DDR4 memory and storage combos of up to 1TB NVMe SSDs and a 2TB HDD. The premium built body features soft, dampening fabric on the side panels for a premium look. The ProMaster also comes with Intel Optane technology for a more responsive feel and comes with D5 Fusion software out of the box.

Scale to your needs with the COLORFUL’s varying options. COLORFUL offers the ProMaster H1 PC with 3 variants from Advanced, Prime and Ultra so professionals can pick just the right amount of performance for their needs. All models come with an Intel 9th-generation Core i7 9700F eight-core processor, a 2TB hard drive, a 500W 80Plus Gold SFX power supply. Scale from a GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER for lighter projects all the way up to a GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER for more specialized applications. From photographers, layout artists, graphics designers all the to a production house, COLORFUL has something for you.







The COLORFUL ProMaster H1 features a simple yet elegant case, borrowing cues from COLORFUL’s gamer pedigree but presenting it in a simple, subdued style that will easily fit any desktop. Fabric-lined side and front panels give the ProMaster H1 chassis a unique look. Intuitive front panel power button and ports adorn the fabric-meet-industrial steel form of the ProMaster H1 with COLORFUL’s choice of curves and rounded edges for the ProMaster H1 chassis making it easy on the eyes. The stands are designed to serve as easy-grip handles when moving the COLORFUL ProMaster H1 around and the relatively tight footprint, makes the ProMaster H1 an inconspicuous addition to even the busiest of desks.

Whether you’re a paper to screen to print artist or an architect that want real-time raytracing for urgent client walkthroughs, COLORFUL’s ProMaster H1 supports many international tier-1 creative apps and professional applications. Work- with Adobe CC apps as well as 3D modeling applications and enjoy real-time raytracing support for your design needs. The COLORFUL ProMaster H1 is available in Advanced, Prime and Ultra variants and priced at $1899, $2449, and $2749 respectively.