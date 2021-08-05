  ⋮  

Colorful Releases Special Edition iGame RTX 3070 LHR For Bilibili E-Sports Team

By Jason R. Wilson
Submit

In late April, we reported about company COLORFUL releasing a new GPU for the e-sports market based on China's Bilibili social media platform and their E-Sports team. Colorful has officially released their first custom graphics processing unit that utilizes a 12-pin power connection.

Colorful Unveils iGame RTX 3070 LHR Bilibili Edition Graphics Card With A Design Similar To RTX 3080 Founders Edition

This card is aptly named the Colorful RTX 3070 LHR iGame Bilibili E-Sports Edition. This particular style of graphics card is normally not found except with the NVIDIA Founders Edition line of cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ampere Alone Has Higher GPU Share Than AMD’s Entire Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 GPU Lineup

  • 202105171112394967
  • 202105171112507169
  • 202105171113017691
  • 202105171113263530
  • 202105171113148350

Having a 12-pin power connector for a graphics card is not a typical design. However, with the increased connectivity, it causes motherboard manufacturers to start to redesign new boards to compensate for the change. Most manufacturers are hesitant to make those changes due to the ease of manufacturing a design that has been around for several years.

The physical design of this card is also much different than other models, due to its dual-fan design on each side of the card. Its model style is similar to RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 cards. Colorful RTX 3070 LHR graphics card is a custom 8 GB GDDR6 graphics card with a PCB that is identical to the NVIDIA RTX 3070 PG142 SKU10. Colorful's graphics card showcases a dual-BIOS switch allowing a boost overclocking increase of 1.8% (1695 MHz). It utilizes 5888 CUDA cores, 8GB memory with up to 14Gbps memory speeds. It also has a low hash rate, similar to the Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Bilibili E-sports Edition OC LHR-V.

  • colorful-geforce-rtx-3060-igame-bilibili-edition-graphics-card
  • colorful-geforce-rtx-3060-igame-bilibili-edition-graphics-card3
  • colorful-geforce-rtx-3060-igame-bilibili-edition-graphics-card-1
  • colorful-geforce-rtx-3060-igame-bilibili-edition-graphics-card-4

With the basis of the card's design on Bilibili and their E-Sports team, this graphics card will be available in those markets and not have a worldwide release. Pricing will also come at a slight premium over the reference MSRP of $499 US.

Chip Series GeForce RTX 3060
Product Series iGame Series
GPU Code Name GA106
Manufacturing Process 8nm
CUDA Cores 3584
Core Clock Base:1320Mhz; Boost:1777Mhz
One-Key OC Base:1320Mhz; Boost:1822Mhz
Memory Speed Grade 15Gbps
Memory Size 12GB
Memory Bus Width 192bit
Memory Type GDDR6
Memory Bandwidth 360GB/s
Power Connector 8pin
Power Supply 6+2
TDP 170W
Display Ports 3*DP+HDMI
Fans Type FAN
Heat Pipe Number/Spec 4*φ6
Auto Stop Technology Y
Power Suggest 550W and above
DirectX DirectX 12 Ultimate/OpenGL4.6
NV technology Support NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA G-SYNC, 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores
Slot Number over 2 slot
Product Size 300*134*45mm
Product Weight 1.2KG(N.W)
Accessories Warranty Card, Manual

Source: Shenzhen Colorful Yugong Technology and Development Co., Ltd.

Products mentioned in this post

rtx 3090
rtx 3090
USD 2598

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related