Colorful Releases Special Edition iGame RTX 3070 LHR For Bilibili E-Sports Team

In late April, we reported about company COLORFUL releasing a new GPU for the e-sports market based on China's Bilibili social media platform and their E-Sports team. Colorful has officially released their first custom graphics processing unit that utilizes a 12-pin power connection.

Colorful Unveils iGame RTX 3070 LHR Bilibili Edition Graphics Card With A Design Similar To RTX 3080 Founders Edition

This card is aptly named the Colorful RTX 3070 LHR iGame Bilibili E-Sports Edition. This particular style of graphics card is normally not found except with the NVIDIA Founders Edition line of cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ampere Alone Has Higher GPU Share Than AMD’s Entire Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 GPU Lineup











Having a 12-pin power connector for a graphics card is not a typical design. However, with the increased connectivity, it causes motherboard manufacturers to start to redesign new boards to compensate for the change. Most manufacturers are hesitant to make those changes due to the ease of manufacturing a design that has been around for several years.

The physical design of this card is also much different than other models, due to its dual-fan design on each side of the card. Its model style is similar to RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 cards. Colorful RTX 3070 LHR graphics card is a custom 8 GB GDDR6 graphics card with a PCB that is identical to the NVIDIA RTX 3070 PG142 SKU10. Colorful's graphics card showcases a dual-BIOS switch allowing a boost overclocking increase of 1.8% (1695 MHz). It utilizes 5888 CUDA cores, 8GB memory with up to 14Gbps memory speeds. It also has a low hash rate, similar to the Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Bilibili E-sports Edition OC LHR-V.









With the basis of the card's design on Bilibili and their E-Sports team, this graphics card will be available in those markets and not have a worldwide release. Pricing will also come at a slight premium over the reference MSRP of $499 US.

Chip Series GeForce RTX 3060 Product Series iGame Series GPU Code Name GA106 Manufacturing Process 8nm CUDA Cores 3584 Core Clock Base:1320Mhz; Boost:1777Mhz One-Key OC Base:1320Mhz; Boost:1822Mhz Memory Speed Grade 15Gbps Memory Size 12GB Memory Bus Width 192bit Memory Type GDDR6 Memory Bandwidth 360GB/s Power Connector 8pin Power Supply 6+2 TDP 170W Display Ports 3*DP+HDMI Fans Type FAN Heat Pipe Number/Spec 4*φ6 Auto Stop Technology Y Power Suggest 550W and above DirectX DirectX 12 Ultimate/OpenGL4.6 NV technology Support NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA G-SYNC, 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores Slot Number over 2 slot Product Size 300*134*45mm Product Weight 1.2KG(N.W) Accessories Warranty Card, Manual

Source: Shenzhen Colorful Yugong Technology and Development Co., Ltd.