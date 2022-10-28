Colorful Readies DDR5 High Frequency Memory Capable of Reaching 7800 Mbps & Higher Speeds

Colorful is prepping three brand new DDR5 gaming memory lineups which will achieve transfer speeds of up to 7800 Mbps & beyond.

Colorful's iGame DDR5 Memory Modules To Hit Over 7800 Mbps Transfer Rates, CVN & BattleAX Series In The Works Too

Just like its graphics card lineup, the Colorful DDR5 memory series will consist of three families, the iGame, CVN, and BattleAX. Colorful has only given a teaser but it looks like the iGame DDR5 series will be the most premium kit followed by the more gamer-focused CVN designs with RGB LEDs & finally, we have the BattleAX series which will provide a unique aesthetic.

All three memory families will run at different specs too. The Colorful BattleAX DDR5 series will be the most entry-level lineup with speeds rated at 5200 and up to 6000 Mbps. The Colorful CVN kits will be offering 5600-6400 Mbps speeds while the iGame lineup will start at 7800 Mbps and go even higher.

Colorful is preparing a trio of next-gen DDR5 memory kit families with speeds of up to DDR5-7800 transfer rates.

Currently, Colorful is offering up to DDR5-6000 speeds in its CVN and DDR5-4800 speeds in its BattleAX lineup which is mostly entry-level specs. The company will be releasing more kits and options for gamers and enthusiasts soon.

Colorful plans to utilize the latest SK hynix A-die die DRAM to power their DDR5 memory kits. These high-end memory kits are going to go really nicely with platforms such as Intel's Raptor Lake & Z790 that can support such high speeds. Overclockers and enthusiasts would love to have the best kits featured on their PC, allowing for lots of tuning and overclocking potential. As mentioned, all 3 DDR5 lineups from Colorful will host a brand-new design scheme and packaging. There's currently no word on pricing and availability but we are expecting Colorful to share more details in the next few weeks.

