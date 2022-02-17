COLORFUL Launches X15 XS Gaming Laptop with GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Graphics

Colorful Technology Company Limited, one of the professional manufacturers of graphics cards, motherboards, all-in-one gaming, multimedia solutions, and high-performance storage, reveals the newest COLORFUL X15 XS Gaming Laptop. The COLORFUL X15 XS laptop utilizes the Intel 12th generation Alder Lake Core processors and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 graphics processors. The newest laptop is aesthetically pleasing and should be a great addition to the Colorful name.

COLORFUL's users can customize the COLORFUL X15 XS gaming laptop with their choice of a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core (4P+ 8E Cores) 16-thread processor or an Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core (6P+ 8E Cores), 20-thread processor. Both Intel Alder Lake series chips offer exceptional gaming and content creation performance. The X15 XS has NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics supporting NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate for smooth and tear-free gameplays on the laptop’s 144Hz FHD display.

The COLORFUL X15 XS gaming laptop also permits users to choose one of two colors – Pine Blue and Mist Grey.

Some of the more prominent features of the X15 XS laptop are:

12 th Generation Intel Core i5/i7 processor

Generation Intel Core i5/i7 processor NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics

Supports NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate and Adaptive-Sync technology

Supports Ray Tracing and DLSS technologies

Storm Blade 2.0 Cooling Technology

512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

RGB backlit keyboard

Two USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen2) Ports

Sound Blaster™ Cinema 6+ HD audio

Wi-Fi 6/6E

Parallel to the company's new laptop release will be a manga based on the character XIANG, the newest character representing the company's product. The XIANG stories will appear on COLORFUL's various social media channels.

Get to know the power of the new second-generation COLORFUL X15 XS gaming laptop in the XIANG story. For every gamer, winning is the ultimate goal. Achieve your dream to become the next top player with the next-generation COLORFUL gaming laptop. To win big, you gotta dream big. For any gamer, a powerful gaming machine is a must-have to win. Obliterate your obstacles with the help of the latest Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 graphics. Be like XIANG and win your battles in flawless victory with the new COLORFUL X15 XS.

The all-new COLORFUL X15 XS gaming laptop is furnished with high-performance elements and the latest technologies. Users can expect the X15 XS to run the latest triple-A game titles at high FPS rates. With NVIDIA G-SYNC and DLSS support, enjoy smooth and stutter-free gameplays and increase framerates on supported games.

The COLORFUL X15 XS includes a 15.6” display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It features a micro-edge screen design with an 86% screen-to-body ratio. The display also has 300 nits peak brightness for precise colors and intense image qualities.

COLORFUL equipped the gaming laptop with the new Storm Blade 2.0 cooling technology in-house Freezing Mode technology. The thermal design features dual turbofans with superfins and a high-performance heatsink with four heat pipes. The gaming laptop has four cooling vents that improve airflow and efficient cooling capability. Users can trigger the Freezing Mode by pressing FN+1, speeding up the cooling fans to turbo for ultimate heat dissipation.

The Colorful X15 XS gaming laptop features an anti-skid RGB backlit keyboard with 15 RGB color possibilities with a 1.8mm travel distance and tactile feedback. COLORFUL pairs the keyboard with a large trackpad 30% larger than most competing gaming laptop trackpads.

The COLORFUL X15 XS will retail at $1,099 for the Intel i7 and RTX 3050 Ti version, while the Intel i5 with RTX 3050 Ti variant will retail for $999.