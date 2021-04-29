COLORFUL Announces the iGame M600 Mirage Gaming PC

Colorful has announced the iGame M600 Mirage gaming pc, which features five different configurations; all configurations use the same case, a silver color scheme, a tempered glass side panel, and configurable RGB lighting. The base model features an Intel Core i5-11400 processor and an RTX 3060 graphics card, while the high-end configuration features an Intel Core i9-11900K processor and an RTX 3090 graphics card. Anyone looking to get the high-end configuration will need to save up to $5,299, while the base model is priced at $1,599.

The iGame M600 Gaming PC offers five different configurations with a starting price tag of $1,599

These different configurations feature the same case, which has a silver color scheme and RGB lighting on both the front and top panel. This silver color scheme accentuates the RGB lighting and the design showcased on the front panel. This case features over 70 ARGB LEDs that are customizable through the iGame center, and this top panel features a unique Skylight RGB effect on the top panel, a pair of ARGB strips on the front panel, and a vibrant RGB glowing effect under the case.

In addition to this case's color scheme and RGB lighting, this case has a magnetic power key to turn the PC on and off easily and efficiently. This magnetic power key features a detachable design that keeps it away from unwanted or unauthorized users.

These models utilize 32 GB of DDR4-3200 MHz in two different 16 GB sticks to allow for dual-channel speed and a 750-watt power supply, which features an 80 Plus Gold certification. This certification ensures high efficiency during longer workloads, and All configurations utilize a 120 mm AIO liquid CPU cooler which allows many processors to stay cool during longer gaming sessions.

The iGame M600 Mirage gaming PC offers five different configurations to choose from, and these different configurations offer very different price points ranging from $1,599 up to $5,299. The base model features an Intel Core i5-11400 processor paired with the GeForce RTX 3060 to allow for great performance in games. The high-end model features an Intel Core i9-11900K processor is paired with the GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card; this pairing uses higher-end components from both Intel and NVIDIA.