Code Vein Has Shipped Over Two Million Units Since Launch

Code Vein, the Soulslike action RPG developed by Bandai Namco and released exactly two years ago, has now surpassed two million units shipped in total. The news came in earlier today via the game's official Japanese Twitter account.

Of course, that doesn't tell us exactly how many of these Code Vein copies have been effectively sold, but it should be relatively close to two million units. Whether that's enough to warrant a sequel is unclear yet.

In his review of the game, Rosh Kelly defined Code Vein 'the edgier cousin of Dragon's Dogma'.