CoD: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Season 4 Ground Fall Event, Maps, and More Detailed

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Season 4 is almost here, and Activision and Treyarch have released details on the update’s Ground Fall event, new multiplayer maps, operators, modes, Zombies content, and more! Season 4 isn’t quite as big as the Verdansk-shaking Season 3, but it’s still a pretty damn meaty update. You can check out a cinematic trailer for CoD: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Season 4, below.

And here's a look at some actual CoD: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Season 4 gameplay.

Here’s everything you can expect from CoD: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Season 4:

Ground Fall Event Kicking off Season Four, the “Ground Fall” limited-time event will have you find and secure SAT-Links to score exclusive rewards for your global profile across Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. For this event, you’ll tackle objectives pertaining to the new modes, maps, and weaponry in Black Ops Cold War and to the new Points of Interest in Warzone. Completing these objectives will reward you with items such as Emblems, Calling Cards, and a Satellite Weapon Charm, as well as some XP. Complete every challenge, and you’ll receive an Epic Secondary Weapon Blueprint that is truly out of this world.

Cold War and Warzone Content Three New Operators Jackal: Warsaw Pact (Launch) Jackal, the metal-masked South African native, made his mark by infiltrating the CIA Ground Station compound on behalf of Perseus. At Season Four’s launch, he’s ready to fight across Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Get access to Jackal for use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 0 in the Season Four Battle Pass and unlock an additional Ultra-Rarity Jackal Operator Skin at Tier 100. Salah: NATO (In-Season) A member of the CIA-led squadron that infiltrated the Algerian satellite crash site, Salah has a wealth of combat and negotiation skills that make him an invaluable member of NATO’s finest. A member of Egypt’s elite Unit 777 formed following the expulsion of the Soviets, Salah is a Counterterrorism and Hostage Rescue expert. Always positive and quick to see the best in people, he will always have your back. Weaver: NATO (In-Season) Later this season, Grigori Weaver will venture beyond Requiem’s classified HQ and face the undead threat head-on, in addition to any other NATO missions he’s called into across Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Born in the USSR and raised in America, CIA Clandestine Service Officer Grigori Weaver straddles both sides of the Cold War divide. With this Operator Skin based on his original Black Ops incarnation, Weaver’s dedication compels him to return to duty even after the recent loss of his left eye. Get access to Salah and Weaver as part of upcoming Season Four Store Bundle offerings.

Five New Weapons MG 82: LMG (Launch) Full-auto light machine gun. Highest fire rate in class with improved aiming speed. Moderate recoil and damage with increased ammo capacity. Obtain the MG 82 for free and ready to use in CoD: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 15 of the Season Four Battle Pass. C58: Assault Rifle (Launch) Full-auto assault rifle. High damage at close range with a slower fire rate. Fast bullet velocity and reliable recoil control with less ammo capacity. Obtain the C58 for free and ready to use in CoD: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 31 of the Season Four Battle Pass. Nail Gun: Special/SMG (BOCW/WZ) (Launch) This slow-firing, highly mobile power tool uses compressed air to launch fast-moving projectiles that deal high damage at close range. Expect to put a nail (or three) in your competition’s coffin after three successful hits within a few meters in Multiplayer — or more if the engagement stretches out to distances where you may need to lead shots for success. OTs 9: SMG (In-Season) Boasting great stopping power and a phenomenal rate of fire, the OTs 9 is hindered only by its low magazine capacity of 20 rounds. Those who control its recoil will find it can work well in individual engagements, and with available magazine attachments, it holds its own in squad fights. Mace: Melee (In-Season) Get medieval on your enemies with this in-season melee weapon, bringing the available number of hand-to-hand combat tools in CoD: Black Ops Cold War to eight, including the Ballistic Knife. Obtain the Nail Gun, OTs 9, and Mace during Season Four in one of two ways: complete an in-game challenge to obtain the free base weapon or pick up a bundle with a unique Blueprint version when it appears in the Store.

Cold War Free Content Four Multiplayer Maps Collateral (12v12) and Collateral Strike (6v6) (Launch) Collateral places NATO and Warsaw Pact forces under the scorching desert sun in Algeria, where a CIA satellite has crashed into an abandoned village, the very same location that Adler and company secured on June 27, 1984. In addition to this village is a large oil drill operation and surrounding dunes. These areas, along with the satellite and village, offer a variety of quick engagement opportunities. While the Strike version of this desert locale is tailored for 6v6 play, the 12v12 version includes vehicular combat, as Operators are able to make use of air-to-ground assaults and fend off rival aerial vehicles. Amsterdam (2v2 and 3v3) (Launch) Everything is legal in this new close-quarters map built for Gunfight and Face Off. Fight clean or dirty across Amsterdam’s rooftops, featured prominently in the CoD: Black Ops Cold War Campaign curtain-raiser mission “Nowhere Left to Run.” Use the rooftop fixtures for cover as you fend off the opposition in Gunfight with random Loadouts or, in Face Off, your own handcrafted armament, equipment, and Perk combination. Hijacked (6v6) (Launch) A beloved 6v6 map first appearing in Black Ops II, Hijacked takes place on a commandeered superyacht deep in international waters. As any Black Ops veteran player can attest to, it’s worth keeping your eyes peeled for a vent around this section of the boat; it may be big enough to fit an equipment piece through, and it could help your squad clear out areas that hold important objectives. Look for this classic map to drop at Season Four’s launch. Rush (6v6) (In-Season) Hijacked isn’t the only classic map returning from CoD: Black Ops II for Season Four. Later in the season, prepare to show off the art of war in this remastered paintball-themed 6v6 map. This chaotic arena offers multiple opportunities for up-close-and-personal combat, with narrow choke zones to scurry through and a scattering of exterior structures offering longer-range takedown possibilities. Paint the floors red when Rush drops later during this season. Limited-Time Modes Multi-Team: Sat-Link (Launch) Power up and keep your satellite online for as long as possible to gain points in the latest mode for ten quads across a variety of locales in the Ural Mountains. Upon reaching the Sat-Link marked on your map, your squad will power it up. It will then unfold and start uploading crucial data to the satellites still in orbit. Before you reach a site, search for item crates that may contain powerful Scorestreaks or other items to help you wipe other squads also tasked with transferring classified intel. The team that reaches the score limit first achieves victory. One in the Chamber (Launch) First introduced in the original Black Ops, One in the Chamber gives you three lives and a single, incredibly lethal bullet. If that one shot lands anywhere on an enemy, they will lose a life while you gain another bullet. Melee attacks are also lethal, so be prepared for some serious fisticuffs if you and your enemy both lose your golden bullet. Get in some practice with the 1911 and Magnum before playing One in the Chamber, in addition to the new Scorestreak set to arrive in Season Four… Capture the Flag (In-Season) An objective mode whose roots stem from the very first CoD Multiplayer experience, Capture the Flag (CTF) is a competitive game where squads must take the enemy’s flag and return it to their home base, while also defending theirs from the enemy team. A flag will not be captured unless a team’s own flag is safe in their base, so squads must have both a good offense and defense to win the match. Prepare for some CTF later in Season Four, where it will have its own featured playlist with plenty of 6v6 maps in the rotation. New Scorestreak The Hand Cannon A semiautomatic handgun chambered in a ridiculously high-caliber round, the Hand Cannon delivers lethal damage to anywhere on the body, as the sheer kinetic impact incapacitates any Operator at a minimum, or blows them to smithereens with a well-placed shot. The Hand Cannon can also deal significant damage to enemy vehicle Scorestreaks, especially those on the ground, but with only eight rounds in its chamber, it may be worth using them all on infantry forces.

Zombies Content Welcome to the Zoo Prepare for your squad to get a little wild with this new Outbreak region deep within the Ural Mountains, set in a sprawling zoo overrun by the undead. Don’t feed the zombies as you complete objectives, uncover new Dark Aether story Intel, and even find some World Events. Who knows? Maybe even the Orda exhibit will arrive when you warp into the Zoo in later rounds. The Dark Aether story will expand in Outbreak at the start of the season with “Operation Excision,” the newest Zombies Main Quest that will serve as a narrative prologue to the next round-based map coming mid-season. “Mauer der Toten” New Zombies Experience Fans of “Die Maschine,” “Firebase Z,” and other classic round-based Zombies experiences will be welcomed home in “Mauer der Toten,” the next chapter in the CoD: Black Ops Cold War Zombies coming mid-season. Taking place after the events of “Operation Excision” in Outbreak, the Dark Aether story will continue in Treyarch’s next Zombies map, where players will take on new terrors in war-torn East Berlin after a devastating zombie invasion has overtaken the city. New Onslaught Content (PlayStation) Zombies players on PlayStation should ready themselves for new updates to Onslaught in Season Four, starting with Collateral as a new map on launch day, complete with new story Intel to discover. Later in the season, expect to face the horde on the Multiplayer map Rush, fight at breakneck speeds in the “Onslaught Accelerated” limited-time mode, and get your hands on a Legendary LMG Weapon Blueprint for completing an Onslaught-specific challenge.

Free Warzone Content New Points of Interest Satellite Crash Sites Several Satellites have crash-landed in Verdansk, leaving you and your squad to investigate their rubble. Although they won’t appear on your Tac Map, the Satellite Crash Sites will be plainly visible in Verdansk, as the debris and impact on the landscape is significant. Besides offering new opportunities for cover, the satellites themselves can also be secured. Interact with the Sat-Links found in the area to work toward receiving permanent rewards in the Ground Fall event at the beginning of the season. Hijacked Gulag (Launch) Prepare for your mission in CoD: Black Ops Cold War and challenge a rival to win back deployment to Warzone with this mock-up of the classic map Hijacked, which will replace the current Standoff Gulag when Season Four launches. This truncated version features a plywood re-creation of the yacht’s central area, a prime location for important objectives such as a Domination flag in Multiplayer, which has the same location as the Overtime flag spawn during a Gulag duel. No need to worry about rough waters here, although you may need to avoid hitting the rocks being thrown from the balconies during your fight for survival. The Red Doors (Launch) Our intel cannot explain the origin of these mysterious red doors around Verdansk, but one thing is certain: They allow you to [[REDACTED]] around the [[REDACTED]]. What’s behind them? Explore and enter them to [[REDACTED]] across the [[REDACTED]]. Red Doors won’t [[REDACTED]] unless you ping them, and after you step through, there’s no telling [[REDACTED]] exiting out the other side… and stepping into a [[REDACTED]]. Downtown Tower: Under New Management (Launch) The towering Downtown complex across from the Financial District is here to stay after its tenant decided to move back West to sunny Los Angeles. This point of interest, now referred to by Operators as Downtown Tower, has had its vault opened and cleared of valuables, but remains a vast and strategically valuable location to dominate your enemies from. Although it may be under new management, expect the meta tactics you learned during the ’80s Action Heroes event to come in handy. New Vehicle Dirt Bike (Launch) Terror on two wheels arrives in Warzone with the release of the Dirt Bike, the first brand-new vehicle to drop into the DZ. Ramp up your off-road antics with this extremely maneuverable scrambler, scattered across Verdansk and ready to use at the start of a match. All Dirt Bike skins you may have unlocked in CoD: Black Ops Cold War (e.g., via previous Battle Passes or Store Bundles) will be accessible, allowing you to customize your ride as soon as you saddle up. New Game Modes Verdansk Resurgence Mini (Launch) The Resurgence has spread from Rebirth Island to Verdansk, and now every kill counts even more toward victory. This new playlist mimics the Rebirth Island Resurgence experience more accurately compared to the standard Verdansk Resurgence Battle Royale. In addition to the standard rules — no Gulag, extreme clarity on enemy positions upon elimination of a squad member, a Resurgence timer, and special Supply Boxes — the Verdansk Resurgence Mini features more intimate lobby sizes of 44 to 45 Operators at maximum, depending on the squad size. This game mode will be available in a variety of squad sizes — Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads — which is likely to swap into the Featured Playlist Rotation weekly following Season Four’s launch. Payload (Mid-Season) Warzone thus far has been a game of “kill or be killed.” However, during Season Four, Operators will be able to drop in for the game’s first-ever objective-based game mode: Payload. In Payload, you and 39 other Operators drop in to escort two caravans of vehicles through a series of checkpoints or sabotage the mission. Build or destroy barriers and purchase buildings to aid in your squad’s mission, and be sure to collect any contracts you find around Verdansk, as they will help lead to success.

Phew! As usual, that’s a lot of new stuff! The CoD: Black Ops Cold War Season 4 update weighs in at around 30 GB on PC and next-gen consoles, and 15 GB on Xbox One/PS4. Meanwhile, the Warzone Season 4 update is around 11 GB regardless of platform. You can check out a full roadmap for Season 4 below (click the image for full resolution).

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. Warzone is available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and playable on next-gen consoles via backward compatibility. Season 4 arrives on June 17 and you can start pre-loading as of this evening.