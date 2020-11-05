CoD: Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, and Warzone Will Share Progression, Weapons, More

The crossover between Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone has been incredibly successful for Activision, and the level of integration will only get deeper when Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches next week. Starting in December, all three games, Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Modern Warfare, will share a common progression system. Additionally, all weapons and operators from Cold War and Modern Warfare will be available in Warzone.

Here are some details on how progression, weapon, and operator sharing will work:

On November 13th, Black Ops Cold War is set to launch with an updated player progression system. Players will begin by completing Military Ranks, a traditional leveling journey to unlock functional gameplay items. Once completed, Black Ops Cold War players will enter an updated and improved Season Leveling that begins at game launch with the Pre-Season, and which becomes synchronized with all three games at the beginning of Season One. At the launch of Season One in December, the path to gaining XP and leveling up will be shared across all three Call of Duty titles: Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare and Warzone. Military Ranks Check the Barracks Menu of each title for a new change: Your Enlisted Ranks (Level 1-55) are now known as Military Ranks. These will be fully synchronized between all three games (beginning at launch for Black Ops Cold War players, and in Season One for Modern Warfare and Warzone players).

This universal progression system means that you can level up (and obtain XP) no matter which of the titles you are playing!

Progress in the usual manner by playing Multiplayer modes, completing Challenges (in either Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare) and Warzone matches.

In addition, Black Ops Cold War Zombies shares this same progression too, so you’ll be able to level up no matter how you play Seasonal Prestige Leveling Your seasonal Officer Progression is now known as Season Levels, which incorporates a Seasonal Prestige leveling system. These are fully synchronized between all three games.

As you begin Season Leveling, expect an updated interface to this leveling system.

Seasonal Progression has been updated with aspects of the traditional Prestige system, allowing players to unlock and use rewards, including some incredibly cool legacy player identity items from the world of Black Ops!

Leveling in Black Ops Cold War, Warzone or Modern Warfare all count toward your Season Leveling and Prestige Level.

The preferred way to Prestige is by playing Black Ops Cold War, thanks to challenges focused on Black Ops Cold War gameplay, XP events and other advantages planned throughout the Seasons.

Remember that a large proportion of this content is earnable or simply free, just by playing one or all of the three games. Player Progression Reset To synchronize player progression across all three games, your initial (Military) rank will be reset within Modern Warfare and Warzone at the start of Black Ops Cold War Season One. This reset is synchronized to your current progression level in Black Ops Cold War when Season One begins.

Don’t worry, only your XP is reset; everything you’ve previously unlocked remains available (like Weapons, Perks and Killstreaks in Modern Warfare for example).

Weapon Progression Every weapon you’ve unlocked in Modern Warfare, as well as every weapon you’re going to unlock in Black Ops Cold War, is planned to continue to be available in Warzone. This includes Modern Warfare Primary and Secondary weapons (including Blueprint variants). The current plan is for Warzone to also include all Primary and Secondary weapons available throughout the lifespan of Black Ops Cold War, including launch and Season weapons, as well as every single Weapon Blueprint. Naturally, this includes the assortment of free weapons you received during every Season of Modern Warfare, just for playing the game. Note that your Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War weaponry will be shared with Warzone. We don’t currently have plans to remove any weapons from Warzone. You will not be able to use your Modern Warfare weapons in Black Ops Cold War, and vice versa. Further Details: Choose an available weapon from Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare and use it in Warzone.

All XP and leveling counts both in Warzone and the game from which the weapon originated.

Work to unlock weapons and attachments for any weapon you like in either game by playing that game or Warzone.

What about base weapons that exist in Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare? Expect to be able to access available base weapons separately, with each game’s specific logo indicating the series it is available in, as well as the weapon’s level progression.

At the start of Season One, Modern Warfare’s Perks, Lethal Equipment, Tactical Equipment, Field Upgrades, and specific Killstreaks will remain in Warzone.

Modern Warfare players can rest easy; current plans are that any Modern Warfare weapons you’ve progressed, along with any unlocks (like the Damascus or Obsidian camos) are retained.

Operator Selection At launch, take any Operator you’ve unlocked from Modern Warfare or Black Ops Cold War into Verdansk, including any earnable and unlockable skins. Further Details: Plans are for Operators from Modern Warfare, including all purchased and earned Skins, Quips, and Finishing Moves, to continue to be available in Warzone.

All Operators from Black Ops Cold War, along with free, earned and purchased elements, are planned to be accessible once you unlock them in a variety of ways both in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare Operators that you obtain are intended to be available to play both in Warzone and the title from which they originate.

On the subject of battle passes, you can earn XP from all three games, although most of the rewards will only be available for Cold War and Warzone. Activision also warns that there is a chance that some Modern Warfare content will eventually no longer be available. Of course, as already announced, crossplay and cross-progression is supported for all three games on all platforms, both current and next-gen.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and will be playable on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 via backward compatibility. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on November 13. Black Ops Cold War Season 1, which will initiate the full crossover between the three CoD titles, officially kicks off on December 10.