CoD: Black Ops Cold War Season 6 Rolling in at a Massive 230GB on Xbox Series X
Xbox Series owners are once again faced with a massive Black Ops Cold War download as Season 6 is weighing in at more than 230GB on Series X.
Season 6 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are kicking off later today, and for some, the latest update has already become available. The new season adds plenty of new content to the shooter, including new multiplayer maps, weapons, the finale of Black Ops Cold War Zombies, and much more.
Call of Duty games are known to be quite noxious when it comes to required drive space, and unfortunately, the Season 6 update for the game is no different. As posted on Reddit, the new Season 6 update for Black Ops: Cold War clocks in at a rather massive 231.64GB on Series X. The download size should be the same for Xbox Series S owners, and with the Series S only packing around 364GB of available space on the console’s SSD, you can guess how much space there’s left for other titles.
Happy downloading guys, Season 6 kicks off at 9PM PT Oct. 6th / 12AM ET Oct 7th. As said, the new season adds new multiplayer maps alongside 100 new tiers, five free weapons, the final round-based map in Black Ops Cold War Zombies, and the conclusion to the opening chapter of the Dark Aether story. Be sure to check the official full release notes here.
GLOBAL
Battle Pass
- Season Six
- New 100-Tier Battle Pass available.
- Operators
- Mason
- New Mason Operator available at Tier 0 in the Season Six Battle Pass.
- Fuze
- New Fuze Operator arriving later in the season.
- Bulldozer
- Three bonus panda-themed Operator Skins for Bulldozer included with Season Six Battle Pass Bundle purchase.
- Weapons
- .410 Ironhide
- New .410 Ironhide Shotgun available for free at Tier 15 of the Battle Pass System.
- Grav
- New Grav Assault Rifle available for free at Tier 31 of the Battle Pass System.
Weapon Unlock Challenges
- Battle Axe
- New Battle Axe melee weapon available via in-game challenge in Multiplayer or Zombies, or via unique Blueprint version in the Store at the start of Season Six.
- Sai
- Unlock Challenge available for the Sai Melee weapon in Multiplayer and Zombies.
- EM2
- Unlock Challenge available for the EM2 assault rifle in Multiplayer and Zombies.
- TEC-9
- Unlock Challenge available for the TEC-9 SMG in Multiplayer and Zombies.
Weapon Tuning
- Assault Rifles
- EM2
- Reduced maximum damage from 48 to 42.
- Increased vertical recoil on first bullet fired.
- Removed -7% fire rate penalty from 25.8” Task Force Barrel attachment.
- Increased horizontal recoil control penalty on 25.8” Task Force Barrel attachment from 15% to 25%.
- C58
- Added 12% horizontal recoil reduction to STANAG 60 Rnd Drum attachment.
- Added 8% vertical recoil reduction to STANAG 60 Rnd Drum attachment.
- Submachine Guns
- TEC-9
- Reduced ADS speed from 0.233 to 0.266.
- Reduced sprint to fire speed from 0.3 to 0.333.
- Reduced weapon swap speed from 0.35 to 0.375.
- Increased effective range penalty on Burst Fire Repeater Muzzle attachment from 15% to 33%.
- KSP 45
- Reduced headshot multiplier from 1.4x to 1.33x.
- Increased damage increase on 10.5” Task Force Barrel attachment to 8%.
- LC10
- Reduced headshot multiplier from 1.4x to 1.33x.
- Pistols
- Marshal
- Reduced max damage range from 5.08m to 3.81m.
- Reduced firing speed from 0.35 to 0.366.
- Increased range penalty on Dragon’s Breath attachment from 8% to 25%.
- Bonus Damage from Dragon’s Breath is now reduced at ranges beyond 6.66m. Maximum bonus damage has been reduced from 40 to a maximum of 24. The 12.1” Extended Barrel attachment increases this range before damage drop off.
- Shotguns
- All Shotguns
- Increased effective damage range bonus on Ranger Barrel attachments from 30% to 33%.
- Hauer 77
- Added slightly longer visual shake after firing.
- Streetsweeper
- Added more dramatic visual and weapon movement when firing.
- Specials
- Nail Gun
- Shots to the head and neck now do 2x damage.
Prestige Levels and Rewards
- Added four new Prestige Levels (24-27) and Prestige Rewards:
- Level 50: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, Weapon Blueprint, and Battle Pass Tier Skip
- Level 100: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, and Battle Pass Tier Skip
- Level 150: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, and Battle Pass Tier Skip
- Level 190: All Season Challenges Available
- Level 200: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, Battle Pass Tier Skip, Master Prestige Calling Card
- Levels 250 - 1,000: New Prestige Key every 50 levels
Prestige Shop
- New “Trench Crawler” Weapon Blueprint added to the Prestige Shop.
- New Legacy Calling Cards added to the Prestige Shop.
Main Lobby
- Updated main lobby theming for Season Six.
MULTIPLAYER
Maps
- Deprogram (6v6)
- New map added to Multiplayer rotation in 6v6 modes.
- Amerika (6v6)
- New map added to Multiplayer rotation in 6v6 modes.
- Gluboko (2v2, 3v3)
- New map added to Multiplayer rotation in Gunfight and Face Off modes.
Season Challenges
- 20 new Multiplayer Season Challenges available to be revealed and unlocked with exclusive Calling Card and XP rewards.
- Reveal a new Challenge every 10 Season Levels. Complete all 20 Season Challenges to unlock the Season Six Multiplayer Master Animated Calling Card.
Operator Missions
- New Season Six Operator Missions available in Multiplayer.
Featured Playlists
- Deprogram 24/7
- Face Off Gluboko 24/7
- NukeJacked 24/7
- Gunfight Tournament
- Face Off 6v6 (now featuring Gluboko)
- 12v12 Moshpit (now featuring Deprogram and Amerika)
- Party Games
- Multi-Team
ZOMBIES
Round-Based Maps
- "Forsaken"
- New free round-based Zombies map available in Season Six.
Main Quest
- Main Quest coming to “Forsaken” starting at 10AM PT October 7th.
Perks
- PhD Slider
- New upgradeable Perk now available from the PhD Slider machine in “Forsaken” and in the Der Wunderfizz machine in all round-based maps and Outbreak.
- Skill Tiers
- Base ability - Sliding into enemies triggers an explosion. The size and damage increase the farther you slide before impact.
- Skill Tier I – Immunity to environmental damage while sliding.
- Skill Tier II – Increased slide duration.
- Skill Tier III – Immunity to self-inflicted explosive damage.
- Skill Tier IV – Increased slide speed.
- Skill Tier V – Falling from a large height will trigger an explosion. The size and damage increase the higher you fall.
Wonder Weapons
- Chrysalax
- New multi-function Chrysalax Wonder Weapon available in "Forsaken" via in-game quest, Trials, or the Mystery Box.
- Chrysalax Savager mode takes the form of an Aetherial battle axe. Players can kill multiple zombies with a single swipe and throw a spinning energy blade in melee form.
- Chrysalax Storm mode takes the form of a rapid-fire energy weapon by transforming the axe hilt into a front grip. Shots have the chance to turn normal zombies into Aetherium Crystal bombs.
- D.I.E.
- The D.I.E. Wonder Weapon can now be upgraded at the Pack-a-Punch machine.
Support Weapons
- ARC-XD
- New ARC-XD Support Weapon available in all round-based maps and Outbreak.
- Hand Cannon
- New Hand Cannon Support Weapon available in all round-based maps and Outbreak.
Enemies
- New Elite enemy introduced in Season Six: The Abomination.
- Adjusted Plaguehound pounce behavior to make their attacks easier to telegraph and dodge.
- Adjusted Tempest teleport behavior so that it now teleports in bursts. After multiple teleports, it will be unable to teleport for a period of time.
Traps
- Suspended Hind
- New trap available in "Forsaken."
Intel
- New in-game Dark Aether story Intel available to discover in “Forsaken.”
Challenges
- Added new Zombies Challenges for “Forsaken,” including a new Dark Ops Challenge.
- 20 new Zombies Season Challenges available to be revealed and unlocked with exclusive Calling Card and XP rewards.
- Reveal a new Challenge every 10 Season Levels. Complete all 20 Season Challenges to unlock the Season Six Zombies Master Animated Calling Card.
Operator Missions
- New Season Six Operator Missions available in Zombies.
Features
- Rampage Inducer now available in Local offline play.
Dead Ops Arcade 3
- Gameplay
- Addressed invisible collision on the "Barrelly Making It!" map.
- Addressed a situation where the Geothermal pool could activate during fade to black and possibly kill player during Arena gameplay.
- Improved loot spawn point on the Geothermal map to prevent items from spawning inside/close to objects.
- Stability
- Addressed an issue with “out of memory” scenarios in late-stage games.
- Added general stability and exploit fixes.
Onslaught (PlayStation)
- Maps
- Deprogram added to Onslaught map rotation.
- Intel
- Added new Dark Aether story Intel to discover in Onslaught.
- Modes
- Onslaught Elite
- Face Elite enemies with every Surge in this new Onslaught mode.
- Survive 20 Surges to unlock the new “Rock Salt” Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint.
Featured Playlists
- Forsaken [NEW]
- Outbreak (Endless and 3 Region)
- Mauer der Toten
- Firebase Z
- Die Maschine
- Dead Ops Arcade: First Person
- Dead Ops Arcade
- Onslaught (PlayStation)
- Onslaught Deprogram (PlayStation) [NEW]
- Onslaught Elite (PlayStation) [NEW]
- Onslaught Containment (PlayStation)
Products mentioned in this post
USD 54.77
USD 799.95
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter