CoD: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Season 6 Completes Zombies Story, Sets Up Warzone Changes

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches in just few short weeks, but Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is still getting one last big infusion of content when Season 6, “The Final Showdown” launches next week. While Cold War will likely still get some smaller updates, and CoD: Warzone will obviously still be supported, this is almost certainly the last major Cold War/Warzone combined season.

Season 6 includes the last chapter for CoD: Black Ops Cold War Zombies, a couple new MP maps and operators, a Halloween seasonal event, and some more changes for Verdansk that strongly hint at the new WWII-themed map coming after the launch of CoD: Vanguard. You can check out a quick gameplay trailer for Season 6, below.

Scroll on down for a rundown of all the content included in CoD: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Season 6:

CoD: Black Ops Cold War New Multiplayer Maps Deprogram (6v6, Launch) - Each part of this map is a fragment of Adler’s memories, stitched together to form one of the most unique map experiences ever seen in Call of Duty. The Red Doors found throughout Deprogram can be used to quickly traverse the map, which may lead to power positions over objectives or be used for four-dimensional plays that can help you outsmart opponents.

Gluboko (2v2 and 3v3, Launch) - Taking place in the underground vault of the KGB headquarters, Gluboko serves as the newest map where Operators can battle in Gunfight and Face Off variants, including Face Off 6v6. The Lubyanka Building's underbelly can be home to extremely fast-paced engagements, as fights will spill out around and on top of the main briefing table. Don't forget to capture that Overtime flag if your opponent is still standing during a round of Gunfight! Zombies "Forsaken," the Final Chapter of Black Ops Cold War Zombies - Experience the epic conclusion to Black Ops Cold War Zombies, complete with a new Perk, a new Wonder Weapon, new Main Quest, and more.

- Experience the epic conclusion to Black Ops Cold War Zombies, complete with a new Perk, a new Wonder Weapon, new Main Quest, and more. Additional Zombies Updates - PhD Slider makes its debut, and the Hand Cannon and ARC-XD arrive as Support Weapons in Outbreak and round-based maps.

- PhD Slider makes its debut, and the Hand Cannon and ARC-XD arrive as Support Weapons in Outbreak and round-based maps. Onslaught - Prepare for Onslaught Elite and the journey deep into Adler's mind.

CoD: Warzone New Points of Interest - Fissures crack open the Stadium and Downtown; strange and previously unknown WWII-era bunkers are revealed

- Fissures crack open the Stadium and Downtown; strange and previously unknown WWII-era bunkers are revealed New Gulag - A return to a familiar 1v1 combat arena

- A return to a familiar 1v1 combat arena Regiment Transition Begins - Update your active Regiment by October 5 prior to a freeze to prepare for shift to the new Group Clan system CoD: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone New Operators Alex Mason: NATO (Launch) - The original Black Ops protagonist arrives just in time for what could be Adler and Stitch’s ultimate duel. Hailing from the harsh wilderness within the Golden Heart of Alaska known as Fairbanks, Mason is a former Marine whose service record and reputation are mired in controversy. Despite his impulsive and reckless behavior, his effectiveness in the field is indisputable.

Fuze: Warsaw Pact (In-Season) - Benito "Fuze" Ortega is a soldier of fortune hired by Perseus for his bomb-disposal expertise. His mission, as seen during Season Six's Intro Cinematic: Disrupt the seismic devices found under Verdansk. Fuze is a thrill-seeker from Madrid who never turned down a high-stakes job, no matter the risk. Despite the loss of his legs, he's persevered, becoming the elite Operator he is today, keeping his eclectic sense of humor and allegiance to the almighty dollar in the process. Obtain this mercenary working for Perseus in a Store Bundle available later in the season.

- A lever-action Shotgun and a reliable Assault Rifle within the Battle Pass system, in addition to a deadly new melee weapon earned via challenge, all available on day one of Season Six. During the season, expect to earn a unique SMG and a set of dual-wield melee tools. Prepare for The Haunting - We hope you like scary movies… the Halloween event spectacular will take place from October 19 through November 2

California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has filed suit against Activision Blizzard, alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more detail on that unfolding story here.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. Warzone is available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and playable on next-gen consoles via backward compatibility. Season 6 kicks off on October 7.