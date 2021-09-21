Clips and iMovie have been Updated to Fully Support iPhone 13 Cinematic Video Mode

Apple has pushed out an update to both iMovie and Clips apps for iPhone and iPad. It now fully supports the iPhone 13's new Cinematic movie mode.

Cinematic Mode Support Comes to iMovie and Clips, Download the Updates Today

Clips and iMovie have been around for quite a while and they always end up picking massive updates whenever new hardware comes out. And today, both these apps have been updated with full support for the iPhone 13 lineup of smartphone, or more precisely, their new party trick; Cinematic movie mode.

Clips from the App Store:

• Import and edit video captured in Cinematic mode on iPhone 13

• Apply effects like filters, stickers, and emoji to video recorded in Cinematic mode

• Add videos or photos from your Photos library with a single tap, without having to record each one into your project

• Import and edit ProRes video*

• Add ProRAW images to your videos

• Stability updates and improvements * Requires iPhone 13, iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch or iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later)

Download Clips for iPhone and iPad [App Store link]

iMovie from the App Store:

• Import and edit video captured in Cinematic mode on iPhone 13

• Add, adjust, and delete focus points and modify the depth of field effect in video recorded in Cinematic mode*

• Import and edit ProRes video**

• Add ProRAW images to your movies and trailers

• Stability updates and improvements * Requires iPhone XS or later, iPad mini (5th generation or later), iPad Air (3rd generation or later), iPad Pro 11-inch or iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later)

** Requires iPhone 13, iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch or iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later)

Download iMovie for iPhone and iPad [App Store link]