CleanTray UV Light Sterilization Case Is Up For Massive Discount Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now

Sanitizing has never been more important. COVID-19 has put a lot of things in perspective and the number of times we sanitize our phones is definitely one of them. Our phones carry a lot of germs and imagine the kind of diseases that they must carry with them. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the CleanTray UV Light Sterilization Case. The offer will expire in less than a week, so better avail it right away. Ensure that the devices we are so addicted to, do not carry the germs that can harm is in anyway.

CleanTray UV Light Sterilization Case features

Studies have shown that your phone can be 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat and imagine that phone touches your face and you use it every hour! Sounds disgusting right? Now you can rid of all the germs by using this amazing case. It kills 99.99% germs and ensures that you are safe. You can even use it for other smaller items like your wallet, earbuds etc. You can even make your personal items smell nicer by adding essential oils to the device. How great is that? Here are highlights of what the Sterilization Case deal has in store for you:

Uses 260nm to 280nm UV-C lights to kill any bacteria & harmful viruses

Quickly disinfects in just 5 minutes, twice as fast as other UV cases

Aromatherapy function to keep your belongings clean & fresh

Works for your phone, earphones, jewelry, car keys & house keys, watches and much more

Specs

Color: white

Dimensions: 7.8"L x 3.9"W x 1.1"H

Weight: 0.5lb

Input: 5V 1000mA

Input interface: Micro USB

LED wavelength 260-280nm

LED qty: 4pcs

LED life: 10,000 hours

Irradiance (mW/cm²): 2-4mW

Aromatherapy function

Eco-friendly

Fits smartphones up to 7"

Portable & lightweight

Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Includes

CleanTray UV Light Sterilization Case (2x – depending on the deal)

Charging cable (2x – depending on the deal)

Original Price CleanTray UV Light Sterilization Case:

1-Pack : $79.99 I 2-Pack: $159.98

Wccftech Discount Price CleanTray UV Light Sterilization Case:

1-Pack: $69.99 I 2-Pack: $119.99