CleanLight Air UV Air Purifier Is Up For A Great Deal For A Few Days – Avail Offer Right Away
Pollution has increased over the years and as a result cause severe problems for our health. Some of us are even at more risk and so we rely on air purifiers. Wccftech is offering an amazing offer on the CleanLight Air UV Air Purifier. You can get a 1-pack or a 2-pack at a great price. Don’t waste time as the offers will expire in less than a week. This device is portable so you can carry it around and keep yourself safe from smoke, allergens, odors and much more.
CleanLight Air UV Air Purifier features
This purifier removes 99% of particles that are harmful to you. It has a 360 degree H13 HEPA filter that makes it all possible. The UV-C LED helps kills the bacteria and germs after the filter removes them from the air. If you are big on aromatherapy, you can even add essential oils. The device is compact and you don’t have to worry about carrying extra weight. It makes a great travel buddy especially if you are travelling to some unknown place. Here are highlights of what the CleanLight Air UV Air Purifier has in store for you:
- UV-C technology kills 99.9% of germs & bacteria
- H13 HEPA filter removes 99% of harmful particles such as smoke, odors, dust, pet dander, TOVC & air pollution
- Ultra-quiet fan with two speeds
- Compact, powerful design fits in most cup holders & purifies spaces up to 161 square feet
- USB-output to charge devices while it purifies
- Add essential oils for aromatherapy
- Premium aluminum exterior
Specs
- Color: black
- Materials: aluminum alloy, ABS
- Dimensions: 6.8"H x 2.6"L x 2.9"W
- Weight: 0.66lb
- Input: 5V/1A
- USB output: 5V/1A
- HEPA filter: H13 HEPA
- Filter life: 500 hours
- UVC LED: 2pcs
- Bulb life: 10,000 hours
- UV wavelength: 260-280nm
- Portable
- Rechargeable
- Range: 160sqf
- Aromatherapy function
- Manufacturer's 1-year warranty
Includes
- CleanLight™ Air: Portable UV Air Purifier
- Filter
- Micro USB charge cable
Wccftech Deal Price CleanLight Air UV Air Purifier:
1-Pack: $99.99 I 2-Pack: $159.99
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter