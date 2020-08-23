CleanLight Air UV Air Purifier Is Up For A Great Deal For A Few Days – Avail Offer Right Away

Pollution has increased over the years and as a result cause severe problems for our health. Some of us are even at more risk and so we rely on air purifiers. Wccftech is offering an amazing offer on the CleanLight Air UV Air Purifier. You can get a 1-pack or a 2-pack at a great price. Don’t waste time as the offers will expire in less than a week. This device is portable so you can carry it around and keep yourself safe from smoke, allergens, odors and much more.

CleanLight Air UV Air Purifier features

This purifier removes 99% of particles that are harmful to you. It has a 360 degree H13 HEPA filter that makes it all possible. The UV-C LED helps kills the bacteria and germs after the filter removes them from the air. If you are big on aromatherapy, you can even add essential oils. The device is compact and you don’t have to worry about carrying extra weight. It makes a great travel buddy especially if you are travelling to some unknown place. Here are highlights of what the CleanLight Air UV Air Purifier has in store for you:

UV-C technology kills 99.9% of germs & bacteria

H13 HEPA filter removes 99% of harmful particles such as smoke, odors, dust, pet dander, TOVC & air pollution

Ultra-quiet fan with two speeds

Compact, powerful design fits in most cup holders & purifies spaces up to 161 square feet

USB-output to charge devices while it purifies

Add essential oils for aromatherapy

Premium aluminum exterior

Specs

Color: black

Materials: aluminum alloy, ABS

Dimensions: 6.8"H x 2.6"L x 2.9"W

Weight: 0.66lb

Input: 5V/1A

USB output: 5V/1A

HEPA filter: H13 HEPA

Filter life: 500 hours

UVC LED: 2pcs

Bulb life: 10,000 hours

UV wavelength: 260-280nm

Portable

Rechargeable

Range: 160sqf

Aromatherapy function

Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Includes

CleanLight™ Air: Portable UV Air Purifier

Filter

Micro USB charge cable

Wccftech Deal Price CleanLight Air UV Air Purifier:

1-Pack: $99.99 I 2-Pack: $159.99