Classic PlayStation 2 JRPG Shadow Hearts Has Been Trademarked in Japan

Something may be in the works for the PlayStation 2 JRPG series Shadow Hearts, judging from a trademark that has been recently filed in Japan.

As reported by Gematsu, Universal Entertainment filed a Shadow Hearts trademark on April 27th, which has been made public on May 11th. The series has been left dormant since the release of the third entry, Shadow Hearts: From the New World, so it will be interesting to learn why it has been trademarked again.

While remakes and remasters are always on the cards, at this point, it seems more likely that Shadow Hearts has been trademarked again for its release for the new PlayStation Plus service. All PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will get access to a catalog of classic PlayStation, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation Portable games in both streaming and download options, and PlayStation 3 in streaming option only. The launch line-up has yet to be announced, so we do not know if Shadow Hearts will be among the games that subscribers will be able to play starting next month.

PlayStation Plus Premium Benefits : Provides all the benefits from Essential and Extra tiers Adds up to 340* additional games, including: PS3 games available via cloud streaming A catalog of beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations Offers cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers in markets where PlayStation Now is currently available. Customers can stream games using PS4 and PS5 consoles, and PC. Time-limited game trials will also be offered in this tier, so customers can try select games before they buy.

The Shadow Hearts series is, still today, among the most unique JRPG series ever made, so its comeback would be welcome indeed. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.