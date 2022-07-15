Menu
Montblanc Summit 3 Goes Official – The First Non-Samsung Wear OS 3 Smartwatch

Furqan Shahid
Jul 15, 2022
Montblanc Summit 3 Goes Official - The First Non-Samsung Wear OS 3 Smartwatch

It has been over a year since Google introduced Wear OS 3, and aside from the Galaxy Watch 4 series, Montblanc Summit 3 has now become the first smartwatch to sport the new OS. Sadly, it is not something that most people are going to be able to afford.

Montblanc Summit 3 Might as Well be the Fanciest Smartwatch with a Hefty Price Tag

For starters, the Montblanc Summit 3 is priced at a hefty $1,290 and for those who like traditional watches, this certainly will catch your attention. The watch is now available to buy along with a number of how-to videos on the YouTube channel that you can check. The videos actually give us a closer look at what Wear OS 3 looks like without Samsung's skin.

For those wondering, the Montblanc Summit brings a 1.28-inch circular AMOLED display with 416x416 resolution. You are also getting the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus chip, 1 gig of RAM, 8 gigs of storage, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and NFC. There are three pushers on the side, including one on the rotating crown, one programmable button, and one for launching apps.

The Montblanc Summit 3 will be running on iOS and Android, so if you are looking for something fancy to replace your Apple Watch, this is an excellent choice to go with.

The watch comes with a rubber sports strap, as well as an additional calf leather strap to dress things up, a charging cradle, some guides, and a USB cable. You can look at the watch in action in the video below, as well as your first proper look at Wear OS 3.

Montblanc has put out some videos that show the Summit 3 in action, and it is really easy to spot the differences compared to the Galaxy Watch 4.

For instance, users will have to swipe up on the screen to see notifications instead of slighting right on the Galaxy Watch. The Montblanc Summit 3 is also the first Wear OS smartwatch to feature FastPair, a feature that will let users immediately pair the smartwatch with their Android phones by simply placing them next to each other.

For those wondering, the Montblanc Summit 3 will also come with a variety of health and fitness features; users get access to a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitoring, stress measurement, and sleep monitoring. There is also a microphone for calls, a barometer, and an accelerometer, along with a gyroscope, and an ambient light sensor.

