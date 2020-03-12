The New Tag Heuer Connected Smartwatch is Loaded With Goodness and Costs a Pretty Penny

Tag Heuer is one of the most avant-garde Swiss watchmakers that have been making watches since the 1,800s. That is why it was a bit surprising that a company known for their over the top traditional timepieces is going to be making smartwatches. It made sense from a business perspective, as after the quartz crises, the biggest threat to traditional watchmaking is smartwatches.

The company has released a couple of smartwatches in their aptly named "Connected" lineup, but after a while, they had gone quiet. Up until now, at least.

Android TV Makers May Not be Able to Use Amazon Fire TV

Tag Heuer Connected Comes with Wear OS, Wear 3100, Sapphire, Titanium/Steel Case, and Warrants a Premium

Tag Heuer watches demand a premium and while they are not the most expensive of Swiss watches, you should still be looking at a premium. Before we go onto that, we are going to look at what you are getting.

The watch comes with a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, a 430 mAh battery that is rated for all-day use, 1 hour of workout, and 6 hours of continuous sports use. The display is 1.39-inch, with a resolution of 454x454 and comes with sapphire. You are getting connectivity options such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and QZSS. The watch is going to be available in steel or titanium cases, you also have the choice between a rubber strap or a steel bracelet; However, the titanium version is only coming with the rubber strap. You are also getting 50 meters of water resistance.

As far as the design language is concerned, Tag Heuer has kept it traditional and has stayed true to their design language that has been a staple for years. You can look at the watch below.













For those who are looking to get their hands on this watch, the watch is up for orders on the website and costs an eye-opening $1,800 for the basic version. Which we believe is the one that comes in steel. However, this price should not come as a surprise to those who are familiar with Tag Heuer watches. As a matter of fact, this can easily be considered as one of the cheapest Tag watches, but considering how this is a smartwatch, justifying such a high price tag is not going to be easy.

Source